CIA Omnigage Launches Business Advisory Committee and Appoints Nick Harness as Inaugural Member

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIA Omnigage—an award-winning, cloud-based communications platform and provider-of-choice for financial services and other B2B companies for over two decades—announced the launch of a business advisory committee.

The CIA Omnigage Business Advisory Committee will serve as an innovation incubator for CIA Omnigage and will consist of well-respected industry experts from various business and technology fields. Committee members will provide valuable guidance and insights as the organization works to enhance its next-generation communications platform.

Nick Harness, a highly-respected industry and technology leader in the financial services sector and current chief information officer, Kestra Financial, has been appointed as the inaugural member. Prior to Kestra Financial, Mr. Harness served as chief technology officer, managing director at JP Morgan Asset Management and chief information officer, managing director at Morgan Stanley, Investment Research Division.

"I am excited to announce the launch of the CIA Omnigage Business Advisory Committee. As a collective group, we will work to produce new technologies and determine our roadmap for continued growth," said Daniel Duran, chairman of CIA Omnigage Business Advisory Committee and co-chief executive officer at CIA Omnigage. "I am honored to welcome Nick as the inaugural member of our Committee. Nick brings a wealth of expertise and fresh perspectives from his 25-year career in the financial services sector, and I look forward to collaborating with him."

"I am excited to join the CIA Omnigage Business Advisory Committee and am honored to be its inaugural member," said Nick Harness, chief information officer, Kestra Financial. "As more people are working remotely, connectivity to clients is more important than ever. I think CIA Omnigage, with its long history of providing premium communication solutions, is well-positioned to help and, I look forward to providing guidance where I can."

About CIA Omnigage

CIA Omnigage specializes in communications technology for the financial sector and other B2B markets. Its unified platform is supported by a global infrastructure that delivers click-to-dial, voice/SMS/email blast and conference calling solutions. It integrates seamlessly with any commercial CRM or internal system to track client interactions and provides regulatory compliant reporting. Trusted by Financial Institutions for more than two decades; CIA Omnigage's 24-hour customer service center is staffed by experienced industry professionals ensuring clients benefit from the fastest, most reliable, and flexible services available. Learn more at www.callcia.com and follow CIA Omnigage on LinkedIn and Twitter .

