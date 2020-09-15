CIA Omnigage Launches Virtual Corporate Access Roadshow Concierge Service

PARSIPPANY, N.J. and NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIA Omnigage, a provider of premium multi-channel communications solutions, has launched a virtual concierge roadshow service for financial institutions to address the transforming Corporate Access model within a remote working environment. With firms gravitating towards long-term remote working conditions, CIA Omnigage's new service provides a greater level of flexibility and security as communication dynamics across the financial services continue to evolve.

CIA Omnigage's concierge virtual roadshow offering allows firms to seamlessly organize and schedule large scale, sector-specific events with the ability to host as many management teams and investors as needed. Corporate Access meetings - which traditionally take place in person - are a pivotal element of the financial ecosystem, offering investors an opportunity to meet company management teams in small, personalized settings.

Due to strict security standards required by host firms, virtual events during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic were challenging and sometimes proved to be problematic. In order to address these issues and ensure optimal efficiency in a virtual Corporate Access environment, CIA Omnigage's white glove virtual roadshow offering will include:

A private, secure virtual conference room designated for each management team

A CIA Omnigage lead operator assigned to each room to ensure security and workflow efficiency throughout the meeting

A dedicated portal for each management team for real-time visibility into session attendance with CIA Omnigage's proprietary chat feature as a direct communication channel to each lead operator

"Everything in today's financial landscape is going digital and in order to keep up, firms need to employ a robust multi-channel communications approach," said Dan Duran Co-CEO of CIA Omnigage. "Our new service not only offers firms the security and efficiency they need in Corporate Access but also the peace of mind that the process will not be compromised as a result of going virtual."

The service supports MIFID compliance by tracking attendance and generating attendance reports. Following each meeting, CIA Omnigage will provide clients with a detailed report on session attendance, management, and investor feedback.

About CIA Omnigage

CIA Omnigage specializes in communications technology for the financial sector and other B2B markets. Its unified platform is supported by a global infrastructure that delivers click-to-dial, voice/SMS/email blast and conferencing solutions. It integrates seamlessly with any commercial CRM or internal system to track client interactions and provides regulatory compliant reporting. Trusted by capital markets for more than two decades, CIA Omnigage's 24-hour customer service center is staffed by experienced industry professionals ensuring clients benefit from the fastest, most reliable, and flexible services available. Learn more at www.callcia.com .

