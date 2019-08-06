Cianna Medical, Powered by Merit Medical, Named A "Top 10 Oncology Solution Provider" by Healthcare Tech Outlook

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cianna Medical, powered by Merit Medical, has been named a "Top 10 Oncology Solution Provider" by Healthcare Tech Outlook, an innovation-focused healthcare publication for health system decision-makers.

The Top 10 Oncology Solution Providers 2019 is an annual listing of exceptional solution providers who offer innovative solutions that will help conduct cancer research, deliver cancer treatment, improve patient care and screen for cancer. The selection panel, which was comprised of senior oncology executives, including Healthcare Tech Outlook editorial board members, reviewed the top companies in the healthcare oncology space and shortlisted the ones that are at the forefront of tackling industry challenges.

The SCOUT® Radar Localization System and SAVI ®Brachytherapy were profiled in the Health Tech Outlook's special July issue dedicated to innovation in oncology. The SCOUT system is an advanced wire-free localization system that was designed to address the challenges of wire localization for breast tumors. SCOUT eliminates the need for wires using advanced radar technology to improve the precision and predictability of marking tumors, biopsy sites and lymph nodes prior to neoadjuvant therapy and surgery.

SAVI Brachytherapy is a safe, low-toxicity alternative to traditional whole breast radiation therapy. This strut-based, single entry approach to brachytherapy maximizes ease of use during placement while providing unparalleled radiation dose customization in as few as 2 days.

"We are glad to include Cianna Medical, powered by Merit Medical in our 2019 list of top oncology solution providers," said Alex D'Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook. "SCOUT helps radiologist and surgeons approach tumor localization accurately and with ease, directly improving departmental workflow and benefiting patients, physicians and staff. It is an innovative mindset, technical expertise, and demand-driven product that has earned Cianna this recognition."

SCOUT is uniquely suited for marking tumors and biopsy sites prior to neoadjuvant therapy. The SCOUT reflector has a clinically insignificant MRI artifact that does not interfere with MRI studies, so there is no restriction on the imaging modalities that can be used effectively throughout treatment. With seven peer-reviewed publications and over 20 clinical abstracts, SCOUT has been proven to be easy to use and provides accurate detection and precise localization. SCOUT also has been shown to improve radiology workflow and significantly reduce OR delays. SCOUT has received significant recognition from medical societies and industry associations, including the ASBS Scientific Impact Award, the Gold Award for Medical Design Excellence Award and the Premier Innovation Award.

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and distribution of proprietary medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 300 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Malvern, Pennsylvania; Rockland, Massachusetts; San Jose and Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Markham, Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

Published from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Healthcare Tech Outlook is a print platform offering healthcare decision makers critical information on adopting, innovating and building new programs and approaches to enhance their capability to provide care. For more info, visit: www.healthcaretechoutlook.com

