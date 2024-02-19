CiaoFlorence Presents: Florence Without Barriers - Wheelchair-Friendly Tours

CiaoFlorence is proud to present a new catalog of fully-accessible experiences designed for travelers with mobility disabilities or wheelchair users in Florence to discover Tuscany and the city center.

FLORENCE, Italy, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CiaoFlorence Tours & Travels is a leading Italian tour operator specialized in organizing group and private excursions from all the main Italian cities. Aiming at making traveling inclusive and accessible to everyone, breaking down the architectural barriers of the city, we are proud to launch a new series of tailor-made private accessible tours and transfer services in Florence: Florence Without Barriers.

Guided tour of Uffizi Gallery and guided tour of Accademia Gallery: a chance to discover two of the most famous museums of the world, Uffizi Gallery and Accademia, together with an expert local guide, through a tailor-made exclusive experience, specially designed for people with mobility disabilities or wheelchair users.

Guided tour of the historic center of Florence: to break down the barriers of Florence's city center, a private guide will lead you in a fully-accessible itinerary throughout the alleys of the Cradle of the Renaissance, discovering its glorious history and grand architecture.

Private boat cruise on the Arno river: to enjoy an outstanding sight of the city from a different angle, a private boat experience on the Arno river aboard a traditional Florentine gondola.

Private gastronomic tour: to have a taste of Tuscan delicacies in a private gastronomic tour. A unique private experience in the heart of Florence to taste the best of local cuisine without any worries.

Private transfer service from and to the train station and the airport: to avoid any hassle of public transportations, we organize accessible private transfers from the airport or the train station to your accommodation in Florence, and vice versa. We will provide a luxury minivan equipped with an approved travel ramp for the transport of wheelchair users.

If you want to learn more about Florence Without Barriers you can call us at +39 055 354 044, or visit www.ciaoflorence.it and chat with us.

We will be happy to help you personalize your trip and to share with you our next steps aimed at making traveling accessible to everybody.

