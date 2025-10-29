ciATHENA-Powered Market Mix Modeling: 98% Faster Insights and 70% Lower Cost for Pharma Marketers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI) today announced the launch of ciATHENA's Market Mix Modeling (MMM) use case: the pharma industry's first Agentic AI-powered MMM platform, setting new benchmarks for insights, speed, and cost efficiency in life sciences marketing.

Pharma marketers often experience significant delays with traditional MMM, waiting weeks or even months for insights into channel performance, which hinders timely decision-making and action. These slow and retrospective analyses mean that marketers may miss critical market events, such as new payer contracts or competitor product launches, only discovering their impact when it's too late to respond effectively.

Traditional MMM in the pharmaceutical industry struggles with fragmented, hard-to-integrate data, leading to missed market shifts and making it difficult for pharma marketers to adapt strategies in real time.

Purpose-built for Pharma, ciATHENA MMM redefines Marketing Analytics. The use case generates actionable, persona-driven insights up to 98% faster and at 70% lower costs than traditional approaches, delivering answers in just hours, not months, empowering marketing leaders to act at true market speed.

"We've seen Pharma teams lose millions while waiting for MMM answers that arrive too late. We knew something had to change," said Ankit Chhabra, Chief Product Officer of CIAI. "ciATHENA MMM empowers marketers to move at the speed of the market, asking questions naturally and getting actionable answers instantly."

ciATHENA MMM: Self-Service Conversational Intelligence for Pharma Marketers

ciATHENA MMM is an industry-first use case built to transform marketing and customer engagement decisions at market speed. Users can ask plain-English questions such as "Which channel drove maximum prescription lift this quarter?" and receive contextual, explainable answers instantly. Some of the other key differentiators include:

Autonomous, conversational answers in plain English

Real-time adaptability to market triggers

Intelligent budget simulations for optimization

"ciATHENA MMM moves commercial teams from justifying the mix to continuously improving it," said Darren Lenczycki, Client Partner, Commercialization Strategy. "Our use case learns, adapts, and tailors its insights for marketers, brand managers, analytics leaders, extending even to enterprise-wide insights, delivering market-ready decisions on demand."

Click here to learn more about the ciATHENA MMM use case.

About CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI)

Launched in 2018, CIAI is a Platform-led Analytics as a Service (PLAaaS) company disrupting the Life Sciences analytics ecosystem through AI-powered commercial analytics applications to Pharmaceutical and Biotech clients.

For more information, visit CustomerInsights.AI or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CustomerInsights.AI