Ciba Health Announced its Partnership with Lockton Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciba Health a New York based company has announced its partnership with Lockton Companies, the world's largest privately-owned, independent insurance brokerage firm. Ciba Health, a preventative and personalized virtual care company that focuses on root cause/functional medicine approach will provide its personalized Type 2 Diabetes Reversal program to eligible self-funded employers who are clients of Lockton.

Dr. Innocent Clement, founder and CEO of Ciba Health, said, "We are looking forward to our collaboration with Lockton. Type 2 diabetes, which affects approximately one-third of the U.S. population, often goes undiagnosed, and can cause complications, such as heart disease and blindness. At Ciba Health, we are focused on identifying and addressing the root cause of the disease and not just the symptoms. Coupled with Lockton's national healthcare expertise, we are excited to offer affordable, holistic solutions to more patients than ever before."

"The healthcare space continues to evolve rapidly, placing a premium on the development of new services," added Brooke Runnion, executive vice president at Lockton. "Functional medicine is an important approach to preventing chronic debilitating illnesses like type 2 diabetes. Lockton's leadership in the industry allows us to offer this impactful program to many of our clients and put them on a path to greater health and wellness."

According to the agreement, Ciba Health's Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Program will allow patients enrolled in a Lockton plan to access a team of holistic practitioners, such as functional medicine physicians (board-certified MDs and DOs), registered dietitians, and health coaches. They can also access a HIPAA-compliant virtual care platform and documentation.

Dr. Clement explained that "With easy access to functional medicine, patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes will have their chance to reverse the disease and live more freely. It is a pleasure to partner with Lockton, as we share similar values on health and wellness."

The Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Program rolled out to eligible Lockton participants on August 16 2021. For more information on the Ciba Health–Lockton partnership or the Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Program contact Dr. Innocent Clement, email: [email protected].

