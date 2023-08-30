Ciba Health Partners with Stonebrook Risk Solutions to Provide Access to Chronic Disease Reversal to Millions of Americans

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciba Health, a global innovator in digital health and value-based care has announced a partnership with Stonebrook Risk Solutions. This collaboration aims to deliver access to Ciba Health's comprehensive chronic disease reversal solutions to potentially millions of Americans suffering from chronic conditions, revolutionizing the way chronic conditions are treated and managed.

Ciba Health is known for its personalized approach to healthcare, utilizing cutting-edge technology and a whole-person health methodology to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic conditions effectively. With a range of root-cause programs addressing type 2 diabetes, digestive health, obesity, depression and anxiety, and advanced primary care, Ciba Health is focused on addressing the underlying causes of diseases rather than managing symptoms.

Stonebrook Risk Solutions is building an integrated national health plan as an alternative to traditional health plans. Stonebrook's digital technology platform allows best-in-class providers, such as Ciba Health, to join a network via API and combine their services into offerings that aim to reverse the trend of rising healthcare costs while drastically improving outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Stonebrook Risk Solutions in our shared mission to transform chronic disease care," said Dr. Innocent Clement, CEO of Ciba Health. "By integrating our comprehensive chronic disease reversal solutions with Stonebrook's innovative approach, we aim to revolutionize healthcare delivery and empower employers and individuals to take control of their healthcare options like never before."

By harnessing the power of data from medical history, labs, and connected devices, Ciba Health's proprietary methodology enables a personalized and whole-person approach to healthcare. Each patient is assigned a dedicated care team – health coaches, dietitians, and physicians – who work collaboratively to create personalized health plans and provide ongoing support. Through the partnership with Stonebrook, Ciba Health will provide advanced chronic disease solutions to a broader population at risk.

"Stonebrook's goal is to organize a best-in-class team of partners all of whom focus on the cost of the care," said Mark Angard, CEO of Stonebrook Risk Solutions. "With its unique chronic disease reversal approach, Ciba Health represents the best example of a cost containment company that adds value to the ecosystem by bringing savings to our clients and members of the health plan. It's a positive business opportunity for both sides."

For more information about Ciba Health and its revolutionary chronic disease reversal solutions, visit their website at [cibahealth.com]. To learn more about Stonebrook Risk Solutions and their integrated national health plan, please visit [stonebrookrisk.com].

