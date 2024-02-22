NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciba Health, a global chronic disease prevention and reversal integrated care platform, today announced a new collaboration with Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, to use Instacart Health technology to support Ciba Health's digital integrated healthcare solutions, and increase access to essential nutritious food for populations managing chronic and metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, auto-immune conditions, digestive disorders, hypertension, and more.

CIBA Health Taps Instacart to Help Enable Improved Access to Nutritious Foods Through Chronic Disease Care Platform

Ciba Health's approach involves providing patients with access to multidisciplinary care teams comprising physicians, dietitians, and health coaches. Each patient collaborates with a registered dietitian to develop a personalized nutrition plan, embracing the philosophy that food can be medicine, and works with a health coach to implement it. The collaboration with Instacart will offer participants the convenience of online grocery shopping and delivery through Ciba Health programs, offering a more streamlined experience that helps participants take action on Ciba Health's expert nutrition advice.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Nutrition-Centric Healthcare: Ciba Health will provide nutrition-centric healthcare solutions, targeting the root causes of chronic and metabolic diseases and emphasizing the role of proper nutrition in managing and reversing these conditions. Using Instacart Health tools like Virtual Storefronts, Ciba Health will make their expert advice immediately actionable, allowing participants to easily add recommended items to their virtual grocery cart for same-day delivery.

Seamless Integration: The relationship with Instacart connects Ciba Health's personalized health plans and nutrition guidance with online grocery and delivery via Instacart , ensuring a cohesive and convenient experience for patients. Through the integration with Instacart, employers can also offer patients Instacart Health Fresh Funds – or category-specific grocery stipends – to supplement the cost of nutritious foods

Comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring: Ciba Health's integrated platform empowers patients and their care teams with real-time access to patient data derived from connected devices, personalized food journals, and, now, insightful reports on deliveries via Instacart . Through the integration with Instacart, participants agree to share their Fresh Funds shopping data with Ciba Health. Ciba Health's plans ensure a comprehensive and data-driven approach to personalized healthcare.

Access and Convenience: The collaboration reflects Ciba Health's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to make healthcare more accessible, convenient, and tailored to the evolving needs of individuals.

"As leaders in our respective fields, Ciba Health is proud to integrate with Instacart to help address a critical aspect of healthcare – nutrition. Our collaboration aims to empower individuals battling chronic and metabolic diseases with the tools and resources they need to lead healthier lives," said Dr. Innocent Clement, the CEO of Ciba Health.

"Access to nutritious foods can play a vital role in ensuring the health and wellness of our communities," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Health. "By leveraging the power of Instacart's platform and partnerships, as well as our Instacart Health technology, we're working with organizations like Ciba Health to offer comprehensive solutions that make medically tailored nutrition guidance approachable, actionable and more affordable for patients across the country."

Using Instacart Health technology, Ciba Health will set new standards for healthcare and nutrition integration, ultimately contributing to the well-being of individuals and communities.

About Ciba Health:

Ciba Health is a digital therapeutics and virtual digital integrated care platform with a global reach. Ciba Health utilizes a root-cause approach and state-of-the-art technology to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic metabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, auto-immune diseases, digestive disorders, hypertension, and more. For more information visit www.cibahealth.com

