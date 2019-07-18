CIBANCO, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Trust F/00939 Announces Settlement Of Tender Offer For Any And All 5.250% Notes Due 2022

MEXICO CITY, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Trust F/00939 (" Terrafina ") announced today the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the " Tender Offer ") for any and all of Terrafina's outstanding 5.250% Notes due 2022 (the " Notes ").

The Tender Offer was made pursuant to an offer to purchase dated July 8, 2019 (the " Offer to Purchase ") and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (the " Notice of Guaranteed Delivery " and, together with the Offer to Purchase, the " Offer Documents "), which set forth the terms of the Tender Offer.

The following table summarizes the results of the Tender Offer and the principal amount of the Notes that Terrafina has accepted for purchase:

Title of Security CUSIP No. and ISINs Principal Amount Outstanding Tender Offer Consideration (per U.S.$1,000 principal amount) Principal Amount of Notes Tendered Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase 5.250% Notes due 2022 144A CUSIP: 17162L AA9

144A ISIN: US17162LAA98 Reg S CUSIP: P26054 AA7

Reg S ISIN: USP26054AA76 U.S.$425,000,000 U.S.$1,051.25 U.S.$335,802,000 U.S.$335,802,000

Terrafina has accepted for purchase all Notes validly tendered. Holders of Notes that validly tendered and whose Notes have been accepted for purchase are entitled to receive the Tender Offer Consideration set forth in the table above, and to receive accrued and unpaid interest. The settlement date on which Terrafina made payment for Notes accepted was July 18, 2019.

For additional information regarding the Tender Offer, please contact the dealer managers for the Tender Offer, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Latin America Debt Capital Markets, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) and (212) 834-7279 (collect), BBVA Securities Inc., Liability Management, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor New York, NY 10105, (800) 422-8692 (toll-free), (212) 728-2446 (collect), Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Liability Management Group, 388 Greenwich Street, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10013, (800) 558-3745 (toll-free), (212) 723-6106 (collect) or Barclays Capital Inc., Liability Management, 745 Seventh Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10019, (800) 438-3242 (toll-free), (212) 528-7581 (collect).

All deliveries and correspondence sent to the Tender and Information Agent should be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, 65 Broadway – Suite 404, New York, New York 10006, Attn: Corporate Actions.

Neither the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any U.S. state securities commission nor any regulatory authority of any other country has approved or disapproved of the Tender Offer, passed upon the merits or fairness of the Tender Offer or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in the Offer Documents.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of acceptance of the offer to purchase, which were made only pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in the Offer Documents.

About Terrafina

We are a trust (fideicomiso) formed under the laws of Mexico. Our principal executive offices are located at Paseo de la Reforma 412, Piso 18, Corporativo Reforma Diana, Col. Juarez, Ciudad de México, México CP 06600. Our telephone number is +(52) (55) 5093 2770 and +(52) (55) 5279 8109.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical fact, information regarding activities, events and developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, information relating to our future growth and profitability targets and strategies designed to increase total bondholder value, are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future economic and financial condition and results of operations, the plans and objectives of management and our assumptions regarding our performance and such plans and objectives. Many forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "projected," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are predictions only and actual results could differ materially from management's expectations due to a variety of factors, including those described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Offer Documents. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons working on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. The forward-looking statements that we make in this press release are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates. We assume no obligation to update developments of these risk factors or to announce publicly any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements that we make, or to make corrections to reflect future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

SOURCE CIBANCO, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Trust F/00939