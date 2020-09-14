CIBC announces changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC (NYSE: CM) (TSX: CM) today announced that the index rebalance following close of business on September 18, 2020 will result in changes to the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Index (the "Index") as follows:

Constituents to be added

Arcimoto, Inc (Ticker: FUV)

Blink Charging Co (Ticker: BLNK)

CleanSpark, Inc (Ticker: CLSK)

Workhorse Group Inc (Ticker: WKHS)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc (Ticker: XBC CN)

Constituents to be removed

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd (Ticker: MAXN)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (Ticker : BEPC CN)

Constituent additions to and deletions from the Index do not reflect an opinion by CIBC U.S. Private Wealth Management on the investment merits of the respective securities. For further information, please contact CIBC U.S. Private Wealth Management at 720 221.5000.

