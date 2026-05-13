CIBC Announces Partnership with Professional Hockey Player and Rookie of the Year Matthew Schaefer

Partnership Reinforces CIBC's Commitment to Deepening Relationships and Community Engagement Across North America

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced a new partnership with professional hockey player and Rookie of the Year, Matthew Schaefer, who joins as its newest Team CIBC Athlete. This partnership will allow both Matthew and CIBC to focus on community impact while creating meaningful opportunities to engage with fans, communities, and clients.

Matthew Schaefer - CIBC partnership video Speed Speed Matthew Schaefer (CNW Group/CIBC) Matthew Schaefer Family - Run for the Cure (CNW Group/CIBC)

As the recently announced Rookie of the Year, Matthew has quickly distinguished himself as a rising star on the ice. His record-setting rookie-year performance highlights both his remarkable talent and his ability to inspire and elevate those around him. This collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment of Matthew and CIBC to excellence, growth, and making an impact together.

"We are proud to welcome Matthew Schaefer as our newest Team CIBC Athlete," said Kevin Li, President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Matthew represents excellence, ambition, and leadership, and we are excited to partner with him as we continue to strengthen our brand and deepen relationships with clients and communities across North America."

Known for his dedication both on and off the ice, Matthew brings a personal passion that aligns deeply with CIBC-supported causes. By collaborating with Matthew, CIBC aims to make a positive impact in the communities it serves across the U.S. and Canada. The Schaefer family has long participated in the CIBC Run for the Cure, and it became an even more personal event when his mother underwent treatment for cancer.

"CIBC is a brand I truly admire, not just for their leadership in the community, but for fighting for causes that have deeply affected my family," said Matthew Schaefer. "Joining Team CIBC reflects my passion for ambition, giving back, and creating positive change. It's an honor to partner with an organization that values teamwork and genuine community involvement."

CIBC is proud to count professional hockey players Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard among its Team CIBC Athletes. Both Bedard and McDavid have been longstanding partners in initiatives that inspire and support clients through impactful community programs. They are joined by soccer legend Christine Sinclair, who has partnered with CIBC since July 2023 to promote gender equity in sports, as well as Canadian Ski Cross champion and Olympic medalist Marielle Thompson, who has been a CIBC Athlete Ambassador since 2017.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at cibc.com/US.

CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Products and services in the United States are offered by CIBC Bank USA. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

SOURCE CIBC