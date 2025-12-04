CIBC announces Senior Executive Leadership Changes

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced senior leadership appointments to its Group Executive Leadership Team for 2026, to further accelerate the execution of its client-focused strategy by furthering connectivity, driving efficiencies through modernization, and elevating human capital.

"Building on our record financial performance in fiscal 2025, we're further strengthening our leadership team in areas where accelerating our execution will deliver more for our stakeholders," said Harry Culham, President and CEO of CIBC. "The deep bench strength of our talent is key to our enterprise wide connectivity and our continued strong momentum."

The following changes are effective January 1, 2026:

Sandy Sharman , Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, will transition to the role of Special Advisor on January 1, 2026 and will retire at the end of 2026. Throughout Sandy's 19 years with our bank, she has been instrumental in leading the modernization of our Human Resources (HR) function and capabilities, reclaiming our purpose, reinvigorating our brand, enabling strong client and employee experience scores, modernizing our workplaces, and positioning our bank to extend our impact in our communities through our CIBC Foundation.



"Sandy's contributions to CIBC are significant, including helping to architect our client-focused, connected culture and embedding our purpose into everything we do which is enabling the strong financial performance we're delivering across our bank," said Mr. Culham. "Her vision helped to reinvigorate our brand, build our new global headquarters at CIBC Square, and lead our team through the challenges of the global pandemic. We are grateful for her many contributions to the strength of our bank today."





"Christina's deep knowledge of CIBC's operations and her experience leading both frontline and infrastructure teams position her well to take on these key enterprise mandates," said Mr. Culham. "She has a deep understanding of the needs of our team and has first-hand experience in growing and deepening client relationships, all of which will add value to our team through her new responsibilities moving forward."





"Our modernization agenda will enable us to further leverage emerging opportunities in Artificial Intelligence and other technologies to empower our team to do more for our clients," noted Mr. Culham. "Richard's deep knowledge of our bank positions him well to lead this effort at a time when the opportunities to add value for stakeholders have never been higher."





"Our talent and our culture are key contributors to our current momentum, and sharpening our focus here will enable future growth," added Mr. Culham. "Yvonne's experience in shaping our culture and leading key HR functions for our bank across borders positions her well to drive an elevated focus on human capital as we sharpen our client focus and connectivity."

