CIBC becomes official Private Wealth and Commercial Banking Partner of The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced that it has become the official Private Wealth and Commercial Banking Partner of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. As part of this alliance with the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA), the bank will also serve as the entitlement sponsor of the Champions Club premium hospitality space, positioned on the 18th hole of the renowned Champion Course.

"CIBC is excited to expand our presence in Palm Beach by joining forces with the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches as their official private wealth and commercial banking partner," said Daniel E. Sullivan, Jr., head of private and personal banking at CIBC, US. "This partnership underscores our commitment to the community and aligns with the PGA's legacy of giving back to important causes."

In 2023, CIBC expanded its footprint in Florida with the opening of a new financial center in Palm Beach, solidifying its commitment to delivering personalized expertise and services to high net-worth individuals and business owners seeking to manage and grow their wealth. By establishing a strong foothold in the area, CIBC further demonstrates its dedication to supporting the financial aspirations of their clients and contributing to the economic prosperity of the community.

Over the past year, the bank has given back to the South Florida community through their work with the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Beach County, and Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. They also provided a $5 million investment in the Community Reinvestment Fund, which works to provide funding for affordable housing projects.

The Cognizant Classic is one of the most anticipated tournaments on the golfing calendar. By partnering with the PGA, CIBC strengthens its commitment to support and engage with local communities in the U.S. Through this sponsorship, CIBC engaged in a charitable imitative with the Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, supporting their mission to provide healthcare to children in need.

"We are driven by a shared mission with the PGA to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others," said Sullivan.

