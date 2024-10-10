CIBC donates US$100,000 to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced it is donating US$100,000 to the American Red Cross to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts. This is in addition to the US$100,000 that was donated earlier this month to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"We join our clients and team members across North America in supporting efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Milton," said Shawn Beber, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, CIBC US Region and President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Our thoughts are with the Florida communities that have been affected by this disaster."

Individuals and companies that wish to help with ongoing disaster relief efforts are invited to donate to the American Red Cross. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

SOURCE CIBC