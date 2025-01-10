CIBC donates US$100,000 to support relief efforts for California wildfires

News provided by

CIBC

Jan 10, 2025

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced it is donating US$100,000 to the American Red Cross to support wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.

"Our thoughts are with the California communities that have been affected by the recent wildfires, which have devastated many communities in the area," said Shawn Beber, President and CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "We join our clients and team members across North America in supporting the relief efforts to provide immediate help to those affected, and in recognizing the courage of the many first responders who are fighting these fires." 

Individuals and companies that wish to help with the ongoing wildfire relief efforts are invited to donate to the American Red Cross. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster.

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

