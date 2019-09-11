Ciber Hires Industry Veteran as Vice President, Global Talent Capital Management Group

TROY, Mich., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciber, a leading IT Services and Solutions firm, announced the appointment of Sally Besonen as Vice President, Global Talent Capital Management Group. In this role, Besonen will be responsible for driving the Recruitment and Redeployment teams globally across Ciber and will directly report to Madhava Reddy, CEO and President.

Besonen is an industry veteran, and an expert in the field of Talent Acquisition. She brings in-depth experience in creating and implementing strategic change and process improvements across the organization. She has won multiple awards for outstanding achievement as a recruitment professional and has managed large teams across the U.S. and globally.

Announcing the appointment, Madhava Reddy, CEO and President, HTC Global, said, "I am excited about Sally's appointment, and the strengths she brings to our leadership team. Our vision is to reimagine technology to accelerate the business priorities of our clients. On this journey our people are our biggest assets and we continue to make strategic investments to strengthen our leadership team as part of this transformation. Sally's experience in handling Talent Capital globally is central to this journey. My best wishes to Sally for her role at Ciber."

Besonen said, "I am thrilled to be back at Ciber during such a dynamic time for the company and industry. Working with the leadership team and incredibly talented global team of professionals, I look forward to delivering even more impactful solutions for our customers."

About Ciber

Ciber is a consulting, outsourcing and business solutions integration provider with offices across North America and India. For 45 years, Ciber has served clients by delivering expertise, IT services, and solutions that transform organizations and provide tangible business value. Ciber's strength is now enhanced by its parent company, HTC Global, a growing technology innovation and execution leader. HTC Global helps its clients reimagine technology to accelerate their business goals.

