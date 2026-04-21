CIBF 2026: Connecting the Globe, Empowering Green Energy -- The World's Definitive Battery Event Arrives in Shenzhen

TIANJIN, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global energy transition and China's rise as a leader in advanced battery technology, the 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) will open May 13–15, 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Organized by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS), CIBF is more than an exhibition — it is the global epicenter of battery innovation, business cooperation, and sustainable energy progress.

The 18th China International Battery Fair (CIBF 2026) will open May 13–15, 2026 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

A Strong Industrial Foundation: Quality Growth & Global Competitiveness

China's battery industry achieved a landmark performance in 2025, defined by stable shipment volume, rising export value, and remarkable gains in quality and efficiency. Annual battery exports reached 37.896 billion units, while total export value soared 22.8% to $82.279 billion.

Lithium‑ion batteries — the crown jewel of the sector — generated $76.746 billion in exports, up 25.55% year‑on‑year, rising from 91.3% to 93.3% of total battery exports. This dramatic structural shift signals China's successful transition from volume expansion to high‑end, high‑value, and high‑efficiency manufacturing. Going forward, the industry will double down on power batteries, new energy storage, and solid‑state technology, supported by smart manufacturing to drive global leadership.

Exhibition Highlights: Record‑Breaking Scale & Full‑Chain Innovation

CIBF 2026 will host more than 3,100 domestic and international exhibitors, reaching an all‑time high in scale, quality, and global participation. The fair covers every link of the battery ecosystem:

Power batteries & energy storage systems

3C consumer batteries

Advanced materials & components

Intelligent manufacturing equipment

System integration & solutions

Recycling & circular economy technologies

Attendees will witness revolutionary innovations: solid‑state batteries, sodium‑ion breakthroughs, automated smart factories, digital carbon tracking, and next‑generation storage solutions that will redefine electric vehicles, grid storage, and electric aviation.

Making its debut in 2026: dedicated new product launch zones and business matchmaking areas to streamline collaboration. Interactive activities and a fully equipped news center further elevate engagement, visibility, and real‑time global outreach.

High‑Level Forums: Global Wisdom to Shape the Future

During the fair, a series of premium forums will convene over 2,000 top experts, scholars, and industry executives from around the world. Key events include:

CIBF2026 Conference on the Frontier Technology of Advanced Batteries





Shenzhen International Conference on New Energy Storage Technology and Engineering Application





Conference on Next-generation Battery Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing for Electric Aviation (CIBF2026 Shenzhen)





The 3rd Battery Passport and Sustainable Development Technology Seminar

These sessions explore critical themes: energy storage commercialization, carbon footprint management, supply chain security, green recycling, and sustainable development. They provide authoritative policy guidance, cutting‑edge tech sharing, and data‑driven market forecasts.

Green Leadership: Accelerating the Global Low‑Carbon Economy

Rooted in sustainability, CIBF 2026 places energy storage, fuel cells, green recycling, and high‑efficiency low‑carbon equipment at center stage. By integrating top global solutions, the fair serves as a one‑stop platform for zero‑carbon industrial parks, "dual carbon" initiatives, and global climate action.

The Global Hub for Battery & Energy Innovation

As China's battery industry strengthens its global leadership, CIBF 2026 has become the world's most influential battery exhibition — the critical link between policy and industry, technology and market, China and the world.

Visitor pre‑registration is now open.

Global industry professionals are invited to join the premier gathering of the battery universe, explore partnerships, launch innovations, and shape the next era of green energy.

For details, visit the official site: https://www.cibf.org.cn/en-US

SOURCE China Industrial Association of Power Sources (CIAPS)