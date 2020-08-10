CIBO Introduces New, County-Level Estimates for Planting Dates and Releases Updated, County-Level Yield Forecasts for U.S. Crops

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO , the only technology company that delivers decision-ready insights on cropland, announced today the availability of updated, county-level corn, soybean, and cotton yield forecasts for U.S. land , and introduced new, county-level planting date estimates.

The first-of-its-kind CIBO platform combines real data from multiple sources with proprietary, agronomic-based data modeling and simulations to give all land stakeholders—such as farmers and agricultural service providers —county-level insights about cropland. These insights include showing how agricultural inputs, natural environment variables, growth cycle stages, actual and forecasted weather, and environmental impacts may affect crop yield.

"Pairing CIBO's revolutionary yield forecasts with the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) crop report finally delivers the level of detail those making business decisions related to agriculture need," said Dan Ryan , chief executive officer (CEO) at CIBO Technologies. "That's because farming and agricultural production are inherently local. The WASDE might tell you the 'what' or how U.S. land will perform at a national level, but you also need to know the 'why' and the 'where.' That's why CIBO's monthly crop yield reports dive even deeper, forecasting predicted yield for corn, soybeans, and cotton on a county-by-county, field-by-field, and even parcel-by-parcel basis."

Starting this month, CIBO also is including new, national estimates for corn and soybean yield that CIBO aggregates from its own, county-level data. As of Aug. 10, 2020, these estimates are as follows:

National corn yield estimate: 191.0 (bu/ac)

National soybean yield estimate: 55.0 (bu/ac)

New, Parcel-Level Planting Estimates Available Now

Using remotely sensed data and simulations, CIBO now provides parcel-level estimates for corn and soybean planting dates—predictions available well ahead of the USDA's own estimates—for states located in the Corn Belt.

"Planting dates offer critical clues to future crop demand and crop prices because they hugely impact yield," said Brian Sutton , president and founder of Airscout. "Despite their importance, publicly available data about planting dates historically didn't give the granularity needed to compare planting dates across regions, at scale, and while still in-season. By enabling anyone to predict—much earlier and with much greater accuracy—whether this year's yield will be higher or lower than previous years, CIBO is helping create new opportunities for local planning, decision-making, and actionable farming."

CIBO's new planting date estimates automatically update based upon evolving weather patterns and are built into CIBO's Yield Simulator .

For More Information

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO delivers objective, science-driven intelligence about land at the parcel level, at a national scale, and without requiring local data to be input by farmers. This information drives efficiencies in land and related markets by connecting participants to objective information, and to each other.

CIBO's insights include land and lease valuation, productivity, stability, environmental impact, yield forecast, and future states of land. Parcels can be searched locally or nationally against more than 20 criteria.

Property and financial marketplaces have proven to be valuable disruptors in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Leveraging our proprietary capabilities, CIBO is breaking the code and bringing similar solutions to the ag and land markets. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com .

SOURCE CIBO

Related Links

https://www.cibotechnologies.com/

