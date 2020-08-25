CIBO Joins Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO, a land technology company that delivers decision-ready insights on cropland, announced today that it has joined Field to Market: The Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture, a leading multi-stakeholder initiative working to unite the agricultural value chain in defining, measuring and advancing the sustainability of commodity crop production in the United States.

As an active member in Field to Market, CIBO will work together with grower organizations, academia, conservation groups, public sector partners and leading companies to help transform the agricultural value chain and catalyze opportunities for continuous improvements in environmental outcomes, farming operations, sustainability and regeneration.

"The agricultural industry is taking great strides to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of farming the land," said Jenette Ashtekar, VP, Sustainability & Regeneration at CIBO. "Through our membership in Field to Market, CIBO will scale access to the tools and technology needed to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and regenerative agricultural system."

Field to Market engages in broad communication and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a coordinated, outcomes-based approach to sustainable agriculture that is grounded in science. By providing useful measurement tools and resources, Field to Market helps growers and the supply chain track and promote continuous improvement at the field and landscape levels. By joining Field to Market, CIBO will identify opportunities to partner with farmers and the value chain to harness decision-ready insights to advance sustainable agriculture.

"We are pleased to welcome CIBO as a new member of the Alliance," said Rod Snyder, President of Field to Market. "We look forward to collaborating on opportunities to help farmers and the value chain use data driven insights to accelerate sustainable outcomes."

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering, CIBO delivers objective, science-driven intelligence about land at the parcel level, at a national scale, and without requiring local data to be input by farmers. This information drives efficiencies in land and related markets by connecting participants to objective information, and to each other.

CIBO's insights include land and lease valuation, productivity, stability, environmental impact, yield forecast, and future states of land. Parcels can be searched locally or nationally against more than 20 criteria.

Property and financial marketplaces have proven to be valuable disruptors in the residential and commercial real estate markets. Leveraging our proprietary capabilities, CIBO is breaking the code and bringing similar solutions to the ag and land markets. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com .

