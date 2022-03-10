CIBO Offers Turnkey Platform for Carbon Initiatives for Organizations Pursuing New $1 Billion USDA Climate-Smart Agriculture & Forestry Project

CIBO's scaled monitoring, verification and reporting platform can help applicants strengthen pitch for CSAF funding Tweet this

CIBO's proprietary technology platform provides detailed impact quantification, reporting and verification (MRV) of farming practices using AI-enhanced computer vision from satellite imagery, advanced, mechanistic crop modeling and a scaled cloud infrastructure that combine to deliver in real-time a current carbon footprint, the future carbon impact of practices, and historic and in-season management practices at a field or portfolio level.

"The adoption of regenerative ag practice is low in the US, and programs like the CSAF partnership initiative can accelerate the pace of adoption," said CIBO CEO Dan Ryan. "It's our responsibility to work together, as an industry, to provide the tools and incentives that will drive greater transformation to climate-smart practices. CIBO's platform is uniquely positioned to manage these and other incentive programs at scale."

Read CIBO's full comment and recommendations for the USDA Climate Smart Agriculture & Forestry initiative.

To learn more about how CIBO can support your grant submission, contact (617)-674-9980 or email [email protected] . For more information about CIBO, its Carbon Bridge incentives program and technology platforms, visit cibotechnologies.com or email [email protected] .

ABOUT CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

