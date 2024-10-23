CIBO Technologies and Truterra Expand Collaboration to Accelerate Sustainable Agriculture

Working together over the last several years has enabled the enrollment of millions of farmland acres into sustainability programs with ease and efficiency

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the climate software company for agriculture, today announced the expansion of its continued collaboration with Truterra, a leading agricultural sustainability business, and celebrates their successful summer program launch. By working together over the last several years, Truterra and CIBO have enabled the enrollment of millions of farmland acres into sustainability programs.

Agriculture is one of the foremost contributors of greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for approximately 10% of overall U.S. emissions, and 90% of Scope 3 emissions for CPG and related companies. Leading companies in the food, biofuel, and other ag-related sectors have announced aggressive emissions reduction targets in their agriculture supply chains, yet progress on implementation has remained slow due to companies facing financial and operational challenges scaling their sustainability initiatives.

The work CIBO and Truterra are doing will continue to enable addressing these challenges. By leveraging CIBO's platform and expertise in technology, Truterra is able to offer sustainability solutions that:

Connect companies interested in impacting their scope 3 emissions to farmers in their supply sheds

Create new opportunities for farmers to stack privately funded programs with government programs

Help companies quantify and report the impact of changes in on-farm practices in their supply sheds

The work the two companies are undertaking aims to facilitate the continued growth of Truterra's regenerative agriculture programs.

Engaging Farmers with Eligible Acres and Sustainable Programs

Since 2022, Truterra has used CIBO's platform to launch more than 20 programs, and CIBO has supported Truterra with scaled interventions and emissions impact reporting across various projects, including Scope 3 projects for downstream customers and regenerative practice management incentives for upstream farmers.

To date:

Thousands of Truterra farmers have used CIBO's Impact platform to qualify their land for Truterra sustainability programs

Over two million acres have been enrolled in Truterra sustainability programs

Hundreds of thousands of acres were enrolled within 24 hours of the most recent program launch

"Truterra is committed to putting farmers' needs at the heart of all of our programs to ensure they have the knowledge, resources, and tools to scale regenerative practices benefitting both the environment and the farmer's bottom line," said Jamie Leifker, President of Truterra. "By leveraging CIBO Impact, we are empowering farmers to implement practices that enhance farmland resilience and foster long-term sustainability."

"We understand the challenges farmers face and have built CIBO Impact to ensure companies like Truterra have visibility into the right data, conservation programs and incentives necessary for farmers to adopt practices that deliver measurable impact in reducing emissions," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies. "Together, Truterra and CIBO are strengthening the food system, with the shared goal of supporting the agricultural communities we serve."

About CIBO Technologies

CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/.

About Truterra

Truterra is a leading sustainability solutions provider, advancing and connecting sustainability efforts throughout the food system at scale – from farmers to ag retailers to value chain collaborators including food and fiber companies. The Truterra network brings together agricultural technology and precision conservation to drive sustainability across the food system, with the aim of helping feed people, safeguard the planet, and support farmer livelihoods. To learn more, visit www.TruterraAg.com .

