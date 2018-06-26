CiBO Technologies Announces Key Appointments to its Leadership Team and Board of Directors

President and Chief Operating Officer: Kimberly Wagner , PhD (formerly McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group)

(formerly McKinsey & Company and The Boston Consulting Group) Chief Product and Marketing Officer: Suresh Sundaram (formerly Aspen Technology and Exa Corporation)

(formerly Aspen Technology and Exa Corporation) Chief People Officer: Michelle Goodwin (formerly Black Duck Software)

(formerly Black Duck Software) Vice President and General Counsel: Michael Berdik (formerly EnerNOC, Inc.)

(formerly EnerNOC, Inc.) Vice President of Communications: Christine Gould (formerly Syngenta)

In addition, software industry veteran Mark Fusco and Flagship Pioneering Executive Partner Stephen Berenson have joined the CiBO Board of Directors.

Mark Fusco previously served as Chief Executive Officer, President and a Member of the Board of Directors at Aspen Technology Inc., and now serves on the boards of several technology focused companies such as Vertafore Corporation.

previously served as Chief Executive Officer, President and a Member of the Board of Directors at Aspen Technology Inc., and now serves on the boards of several technology focused companies such as Vertafore Corporation. Stephen Berenson is an Executive Partner at life science innovation enterprise Flagship Pioneering. Prior to joining Flagship, he was a Vice Chairman at J.P. Morgan Chase, where he spent 33 years as an investment banker working across all major geographies, product areas and industry groups.

The expansion of the Leadership Team and Board signifies CiBO Technologies' unique and growing market position. In its three-year development, the company has already hit significant milestones, generating revenue early in its development.

Part of the Flagship Pioneering family, and backed by investors such as Generation Investment Management and Founders Fund, CiBO is accessing a $4 trillion agriculture market opportunity by creating powerful modeling and simulation capabilities for any crop in any market, and by targeting three major verticals: R&D-based agricultural input companies, consumer food companies, and public sector organizations/governments. With a deep understanding of how to deliver valuable outcomes for customers across the value chain, CiBO provides a suite of enterprise software solutions that optimize business processes and decision-making to improve speed to market, enhance capital efficiency, reduce waste and improve sustainability.

"CiBO has created a unique synthesis of world-class software and data analytics capabilities, deep scientific expertise of how plants, the atmosphere and soils interact, as well as a differentiated approach of working together with customers to solve some of their biggest challenges," said David Worn, CEO of CiBO Technologies. "We have deliberately constructed an organization that is transforming the industry, and the well-rounded composition of our Leadership Team and Board of Directors marks a new stage of strategic growth for the company. We are pleased to announce these individuals, and to leverage all of their experience and expertise as we go forward."

In the coming months, CiBO Technologies is expected to announce new partnerships, key customers and other milestone company news. For more information, please visit us at www.cibotechnologies.com.

About CiBO Technologies

CiBO Technologies combines science and software to solve some of our planet's most important challenges - from food security to resilience. Our proprietary software platform models and simulates complex agricultural ecosystems for any crop and any scenario around the world, providing unique opportunities for customers to accelerate R&D, optimize crop production and use, improve sustainability and reduce waste. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and backed by investors such as Generation Investment Management and Founders Fund, CiBO Technologies' solutions are built on robust modeling, simulation and analytics capabilities which are validated in more than 150 peer-reviewed publications.

