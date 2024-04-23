CIBO Technologies Empowers Ag Partners and Farmers to Access $1.5 Billion RCPP Funding

RCPP Funding Creates Pathway for Organizations in the Agriculture Sector to Embrace Regenerative Ag

MINNEAPOLIS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the company powering the transition to regenerative agriculture, is offering organizations applying for the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) a technology solution to scale adoption of conservation and climate-smart agriculture practices. CIBO Impact provides a technology platform that streamlines the application process, reduces program administrative costs, and provides reporting on program impact.

The USDA has allocated $1.5 billion to RCPP to help farmers advance "climate-smart" agriculture. Organizations must act swiftly to apply for USDA funding to advance farm resilience and conservation before the July 2 deadline. To efficiently deploy these incentives at scale, strategic ag partners and the farmers they work with need solutions that streamline the application process and ensure completeness of application information – all significant barriers to access and adoption.

CIBO Impact: Simplified Program Delivery, Reduced Application Time and Progress Tracking

CIBO Impact , the end-to-end platform for managing large-scale regenerative agriculture programs, offers the first-of-its-kind USDA program solution enabling simplified RCPP application and management. Through CIBO Impact for RCPP, partners and farmers will have the ability to:

Easily Configure and Deploy RCPP Programs: CIBO Impact's flexible programs engine allows organizations to configure program requirements for farmers easily. Digitized National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) application forms make the farmer enrollment process faster and more organized to determine eligibility and save time creating applications.

CIBO Impact's flexible programs engine allows organizations to configure program requirements for farmers easily. Digitized National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) application forms make the farmer enrollment process faster and more organized to determine eligibility and save time creating applications. Efficiently Manage Programs: CIBO Impact helps partners evaluate applications and organize your project. Customize ranking criteria to prioritize applications, pre-populate job sheets and review farmers' operations schedules.

CIBO Impact helps partners evaluate applications and organize your project. Customize ranking criteria to prioritize applications, pre-populate job sheets and review farmers' operations schedules. Track and Report Progress: Partners easily monitor applications' progress by acres, practices, resource concerns, and farmer demographics. They can also use CIBO's validated ecosystem model to calculate and report on the carbon footprint of project acres or the carbon intensity of commodities.

"RCPP funding has tripled since 2023. This provides an important opportunity to engage historically underserved farmers and broaden the pool of applicants by simplifying the application process and ensuring recipients follow through with the program," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies. "By identifying resource concerns at the field level - according to NRCS guidance and CART guidelines - CIBO is helping partners and farmers identify eligible practices and streamline the application process."

Additionally, CIBO Impact can be configured to inform farmers if they can apply to private programs in their area, such as Scope 3 or carbon credit programs. Farmers can stack RCPP with private incentives if allowed, maximizing their cost share and return on investment when adopting conservation practices.

For more information and to include CIBO Technologies as a partner on your RCPP grant application, please visit: www.cibotechnologies.com/usda-programs-rcpp/

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/.

