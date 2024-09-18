CIBO Technologies Expands Government Incentive Programs Solution for Agriculture

Expansion of USDA EQIP Solution Creates Stronger Applications and Simplifies the Process for Farmers and NRCS Offices Across the Midwest and Northeast U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the climate software company for agriculture, today announced that it has substantially increased the scope of its Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) solution, now available across 19 states. The EQIP expansion within CIBO Impact will help to improve farmers' application strength and enable more farmers to combine government financial incentives with corporate funding programs. By connecting farmers with financial incentives designed to scale conservation practices, CIBO is helping to facilitate the transition to more resilient farmlands.

Maximizing Farmer Support with Government and Corporate Financial Incentives

With the USDA increasing the EQIP budget by $1.65 billion in 2024, more farmers can receive federal funding to expand their conservation practices. CIBO Impact addresses major pain points of the traditional process to benefit farmers, their trusted advisors, the USDA, and private companies with Scope 3 emissions goals.

The new application strength rating feature lets farmers explore "what-if" scenarios and see how each practice they are considering changes the strength of their application relative to state ranking pool priorities; farmers can apply for practices that fit their farm and best position them for funding.

lets farmers explore "what-if" scenarios and see how each practice they are considering changes the strength of their application relative to state ranking pool priorities; farmers can apply for practices that fit their farm and best position them for funding. Farmers save time and trips to the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office, as CIBO reduces steps and potential omissions. CIBO streamlines the application process by identifying and pre-populating forms, handling digital submissions to USDA service centers, and ensuring their receipt.

as CIBO reduces steps and potential omissions. CIBO streamlines the application process by identifying and pre-populating forms, handling digital submissions to USDA service centers, and ensuring their receipt. Applicants are more prepared for their first NRCS site visit because working with the CIBO platform and trusted advisors gives them a more complete understanding of the EQIP program.

The CIBO EQIP solution is syndicated via the company's Grower Network Partners (GNPs). GNPs are co-ops, associations, agronomists, and retailers who are trusted advisors to farmers and support them in the application process.

"As an agronomist helping farmers with conservation programs, I want all of my farmers to understand both the privately funded and government funded programs - like EQIP - available to them," said Noah Goza, Agronomist, FarmComp Manager, NRCS Technical Service Provider of Heartland Soil Services. "I want them to see and understand the rules for each program, and the payments each program offers so they can choose the one best suited to their operation. CIBO helps me navigate multiple public and private programs at the same time to see what is available and how they can stack for each farmer on a field-by-field basis, allowing me to focus on helping farmers implement practices."

"CIBO is committed to empowering farmers with the tools they need to maximize incentives," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies. "We are opening the door for critical funding and helping farmers leverage incentives from both public and private programs. Our goal is to ensure that farmers can start with EQIP and secure the highest payments possible."

Expanding from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Ohio, CIBO's EQIP solution is now available in Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. CIBO plans on expanding to additional states and more programs in 2025.

About CIBO Technologies

CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve grower outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/ .

