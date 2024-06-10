CIBO Technologies Joins Iowa Renewable Fuels Association: Multi Stakeholder Collaboration Aims to Scale Regenerative Agriculture Efforts in Biofuels Industry

CIBO Impact Will power Renewable and Biofuels Producers in the IRFA to Incent and Source Low-Carbon Feedstocks

MINNEAPOLIS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the climate software company for agriculture, today announced it has joined the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) as an associate member, ahead of sponsoring the Fuel Ethanol Workshop in Minneapolis. CIBO Impact equips biofuels producers with an end-to-end technology platform that helps source and facilitate low-carbon feedstocks from growers using regenerative practices.

The IRFA is the largest renewable fuels association at the state level and Iowa is the biggest ethanol producer in the U.S., with 42 ethanol plants capable of producing 4.5 billion gallons annually. The renewable fuels industry has pledged to reduce the carbon footprint of ethanol up to 70% less than gasoline by 2030. CIBO is committed to advancing regenerative farming practices to help biofuel organizations reach these milestones.

Joining the IRFA will allow CIBO to better reach organizations involved in renewable fuel production, standards advocacy, and policy recommendation. With CIBO Impact, biofuel producers can identify, incentivize, and source low-carbon feedstocks by:

Taking advantage of the 40B /45Z tax credit by scaling regenerative agriculture programs

/45Z tax credit by scaling regenerative agriculture programs Modeling the total carbon intensity and GHG emissions of crops in renewable fuels supply sheds

Recruiting growers already producing low-carbon feedstocks

Deploying, verifying and managing incentive programs to produce low-carbon intensity yields

Monitoring the status of regenerative programs for carbon reduction and tax credit application

Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies, said, We're excited to join the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association and partner with companies in the renewable and biofuels industry that are committed to reducing their footprints and advancing sustainable practices. CIBO can help producers and farmers unlock the potential of tax credits with the only commercially available solution that can manage large-scale regenerative agriculture programs."

Lisa Coffelt, IRFA Marketing Director, shared, "IRFA aims to foster conversations with Iowa's ethanol and biodiesel producers to advance renewable fuels production through technological innovations. We are excited to work with CIBO to educate our members on their end-to-end platform solution to identify, enroll and verify growers using regenerative farming."

For more information about CIBO's involvement in the renewable fuels and biofuels space, CIBO will be on display at Booth #1804 the Fuel Ethanol Workshop today, or you can learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/for-your-industry/#renewable.

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve farmer outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/ .

About Iowa Renewable Fuels Association

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state's liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation's leader in renewable fuels production with 42 ethanol refineries capable of producing 4.7 billion gallons annually – including 34 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity – and 10 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce 416 million gallons annually. For more information, visit the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association website at: www.IowaRFA.org .

Media Contact

Ally O'Hara

[email protected]

908-499-8778

SOURCE CIBO Technologies