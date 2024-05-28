CIBO Technologies Launches First End-to-End Solution for Food and Agriculture Scope 3 Reporting and Reduction

Companies with ag supply chains will now have access to a complete offering for Scope 3 reporting, intervention program deployment and syndication

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the company powering the transition to regenerative agriculture, today unveiled a comprehensive end-to-end Scope 3 offering designed to help agricultural enterprises identify, measure, reduce and report on carbon emissions throughout their supply chains. By accessing the CIBO Impact platform and its Grower Network Partners, enterprises can better decarbonize agricultural commodities and accelerate the adoption of conservation practices through farmer incentive programs.

Enterprises face many challenges in reporting and reducing carbon emissions, including complex supply chains, lack of direct farmer access, limited data availability and accuracy, variance in emissions sources, and shifting regulatory and compliance dynamics. Companies also need help to design programs that provide a sufficient incentive for all stakeholders to ensure the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices for the long term.

CIBO Impact Addresses Scope 3 Sponsor Challenges: Maximizing Funding Potential for Farmers, Boosting Enrollment and Accessing and Sourcing Farmers and Acres

CIBO Impact empowers Scope 3 sponsors to maximize funding potential for farmers by connecting them with additional financial incentives, such as the USDA Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), to cover transition costs, leading to higher farmer adoption. CIBO is the only company that provides a scaled Scope 3 reporting and program platform that enables programs to be deployed to farmers leveraging CIBO's Grower Network Partners, composed of trusted organizations across their supply sheds with farmer relationships already in place.

"We value our important business relationship with CIBO, and together are excited to continue delivering reduced emissions factors for CPGs and processors through best-in-class sustainability solutions for farmers," said Jamie Leifker, President of Truterra, a Land O'Lakes Company.

Additional CIBO Impact Scope 3 features include:

Defining sourcing regions or supply sheds, measuring carbon intensity (CI) from the company inventory base year to the current crop year.

Designing strategies to reduce emissions to reach companies' interim (5-10 year) agriculture GHG reduction targets.

Developing and deploying farmer-facing programs to achieve these targets, and measuring and reporting intervention CI to compare to supply sheds.

Delivering inventory and outcomes reporting that aligns with voluntary standards including Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

"CIBO understands the unique challenges Scope 3 plan sponsors, such as CPGs, face. We have engineered an end-to-end platform solution that gives companies complete visibility across their supply chains to optimize reporting and reduction. By leveraging our Grower Network Partners and blending of public and private incentives, we're empowering enterprises to drive meaningful change across their entire supply chains at scale," said Daniel Ryan, CEO of CIBO Technologies.

CIBO will showcase its new Scope 3 reporting solution at the upcoming The Future of Food and Beverage USA in Minneapolis at the end of May. For more information and to request a product demo, please visit CIBO's website .

About CIBO Technologies

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced software to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems at scale. We focus on delivering solutions that drive regenerative agriculture in order to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience and improve farmer outcomes. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist, was named 2021, 2022 and 2023 AgTech "Company of the Year," 2023 Fast Company Brands that Matter honoree, a Thrive 50 company, 2023 Bold Award finalist and named one of TIME's Top 100 GreenTech Companies in America in 2024. Learn more at https://www.cibotechnologies.com/.

