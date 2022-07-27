Cibona Foods: A Name Synonymous with Flavor, Excellence, and Growth

The Canadian Food Manufacturer Is Proud to Create Its Traditional, Unique, and Family-Focused Recipes for Dinner Tables Everywhere

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibona Foods has taken the concept of manufacturing condiments to the next level. The company has operated within the Canadian and U.S. markets for decades and has a rich history of delivering high-quality condiments with impeccable taste year after year. The remarkable nature of Cibona's past and its promising future come from its ability to deliver a product that is inexhaustibly consistent.

Cibona Foods started by processing olives, vegetables, and maraschino cherries. However, it was the introduction of the company's signature line of mayonnaise products in 2009 that really pushed the brand into the spotlight. Over time, Cibona's production capacity also grew to include a 15,000 sq ft warehouse to help build inventory.

As Cibona's product lines and business operations have matured, so has its commitment to its core operating principles. "We work hard to make sure Cibona stays synonymous with flavor, excellence, and growth," says Ljuban Ljubisic, Cibona's company founder and current president, "To this day, every ingredient is painstakingly sourced and processed with excellence. We maintain strict quality control measures throughout the process, as well."

Even on the marketing side of things, Cibona remains remarkably relatable and willing to adapt to the needs of its clients. "We can and do work with the big companies," says Ljuban, "…we're also here for the future brands in the retail and food sectors that are just starting out. Our commitment to being flexible and working with others while still maintaining our strict standards is why so many companies want to work with us. They know that we'll remain versatile and will do what's needed to adjust to their needs, even though the end result will always be the same: traditional taste and impeccable quality."

This passionate yet unique combination of traditional cooking and cutting-edge entrepreneurship has enabled Cibona Foods to establish itself as one of the premier condiment brands in North America. It's a reputation that Ljuban is proud to have obtained and looks forward to continuing to develop in the future.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

Mario Maillet

[email protected]

1-514-333-0196

SOURCE Cibona Foods