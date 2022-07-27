Cibona Foods: A Taste of Tradition, a Beacon of Progress

The Mayo Brand's Products Are Consistent and Predictable — Even as Its Business Standards Blaze the Trail for the Future

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibona Foods is a company that has garnered the trust of many of the biggest names in the food industry over the years. Since its inception in the 1980s, the company has built a reputation for impeccably consistent taste that revolves around two opposite yet equally important elements.

First, Cibona Foods is a company that respects the success of the past. The brand works hard to stay true to its traditional family recipes throughout every one of its product lines. Ingredients are chosen with care before they are combined in Cibona's sophisticated production facilities. Rigorous quality control is maintained throughout the manufacturing process, as well. From dressings and maraschino cherries to a line of wildly popular mayonnaise SKUs, distributors, food services, and consumers alike can expect the same predictable taste every time they peel back the seal on a new bottle.

But it takes more than consistent quality to create a brand as reputable as Cibona. The mayo company is also a trailblazer when it comes to business operations and management. Cibona Foods prioritizes key values within its operation, such as teamwork, tenacity, and good old-fashioned hard work.

In addition, the company has an open policy of putting moral values above profit. "We want the best for every one of our team members here at Cibona," says company founder and president Ljuban Ljubisic, "Over the years we've instituted several employee-focused initiatives that concentrate on key ethical goals, things like integrity, wholesomeness, and collaborating together to provide transparent and genuine products."

The proof is in the pudding — or in this case, in the mayonnaise. In 2016, Cibona Foods adopted an employee-focused deferred profit-sharing plan. Two years later it restructured its leadership framework to create a new HR department and Management Committee. The company continues to remain invested in developing and advancing the skillset and careers of its workers, as well.

Some companies focus on quality control. Others prioritize employees. Few manage to do both as excellently as Cibona Foods. The organization isn't afraid to stick to traditions that work while simultaneously evolving to meet the future needs of its customers and employees alike.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

