Cibona Foods Has a Mayo for Every Lifestyle

From Traditional to Whipped, Avocados to Olives, the Health Food Brand's Line of Mayonnaise Can Fit Most Dietary Needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthy food movement grows every year. As research sheds a continual stream of discoveries on how humans should consume calories, more and more variations in food choices and diets appear. This may help individuals maintain their health, but it can also make it difficult to partake in certain foods that a person may have enjoyed in the past but that no longer align with their dietary preferences.

It's an issue that the team at Cibona Foods Inc is well aware of. The health food-friendly brand has a long track record of quality and consistency that extends back to the late 1980s when it started manufacturing olives, vegetables, and maraschino cherries. More recently, the brand has launched a popular line of mayonnaise products, which continue to reflect the company's standards of excellence.

The dressings, in particular, are formulated to work with various dietary needs. Traditional mayonnaise is a healthy culinary and condiment choice, but it comes with ingredients, like eggs and vegetable oil, that clash with certain dietary lifestyles. With that in mind, along with its classic Real Mayonnaise, Cibona has also created several alternative options, including Avocado Oil Mayonnaise, Olive Oil Mayonnaise, and Plant Based Mayonnaise. These provide a variety of alternative ingredients that can help customers match their mayo to their own needs without giving up on the delectable condiment altogether.

Along with dietary options, Cibona also offers Whipped Mayonnaise and Mayonnaise Style Dressing, both of which represent different takes on traditional mayo and can be used in many different culinary settings. Making mayonnaise may seem like a straightforward process on the surface. But the team at Cibona Foods understands the dietary nuances that go into keeping ingredients healthy, safe, and delicious all at the same time.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

