Cibona Foods Is a Holiday Dinner Table Must

The Health Food and Condiment Brand's Range of Products Is a Necessity at Any Holiday Gathering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is marked by a variety of different traditions. From decorations to gifts to gathering with family and friends, there are many things that people do to celebrate as the year draws to a close. One activity that goes along with most holiday-themed events is the need to eat something special. From Thanksgiving feasts to Christmas dinners, New Year's parties to holiday get-togethers, there's no end to the number of reasons to set the table in style during November and December.

As individuals plan out their various holiday menus and shopping lists, it's important to remember the little details, details that Cibona Foods Inc. has covered in spades. "It's easy to forget the smaller items when you're focused on locating the biggest turkey or finding seasonal things like cranberry sauce and stuffing," says Cibona Foods founder and president Ljuban Ljubisic, "But it's those minor elements that can often take a holiday meal to the next level. Condiments, mayonnaise, salad dressings, marinades, even Maraschino cherries can provide that perfect touch that makes an event feel extra special. And when people are looking for the best of the best to dress up their holiday feasts, Cibona Foods is here to help."

Cibona Foods is a Canadian food brand that has been an established entity in the restaurant and food retail sector for over three decades. During that time, its selection of condiment-based products has grown from pickled foods and Maraschino cherries to include a wide selection of premium mayonnaise and dressing options. Many of these are diet-friendly, as well, including mayo varieties that are made with avocado oil, olive oil, and plant-based ingredients.

"At every step, we've striven to keep our brand synonymous with consistent high quality and enduring family values," says Ljuban, "We love to both embrace and enable tradition for our customers by providing dependable, wholesome, and affordable condiments that can bring that intimate and memorable touch to every holiday meal this season."

About Cibona Foods

Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and started working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

Media Contact

