Cibona Foods is a Story of Mayo by the People, for the People

The Canadian Food Company is a Family Friendly and Employee-Focused Operation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibona Foods, Inc is a Canadian health food label that operates by the people, for the people. This human-centric approach to doing business started when the brand was founded back in 1988. By 1989, Cibona had begun manufacturing and processing jarred olives, vegetables, and maraschino cherries. The brand courted B2C and B2B customers, simultaneously focusing on both the retail and food service sectors.

As Cibona™ became a household name in Canada and elsewhere, the company championed the idea of creating an appetite for excellence. "Cibona mayonnaise products are wholesome, genuine, and were created with our family values," explains company spokesperson Ljuban Lubisic, "Our emphasis revolves around key elements, including teamwork, endurance, and always putting morals above profit." Lubisic goes on to identify wholesomeness, integrity, and superiority as the pillars upon which Cibona Foods has been built. "We use these standards to create genuine products — that is, honestly made, healthy condiments — that our customers actually trust and want to use."

While Cibona's catalog of foods is varied, its primary focus is on creating a variety of high-quality, healthy mayonnaise products . In 2007, the company expanded its manufacturing plant and installed state-of-the-art equipment to process premium salad dressings for both retail and food service applications. This paved the way for the creation of Cibona's popular line of mayonnaise products, which was officially released in 2009.

Over the years, this growth has led to multiple forms of expansion, from Cibona Foods' original 6,000 sq ft facility to a 60,000 sq foot building, with further expansion efforts ongoing. Critically, as it has grown, the brand has also remained acutely aware of the importance of its staff. This even led the company to shift to an employee-focused Deferred Profit-Sharing Plan or DPSP in 2016. A centralized and involved management structure also ensures that products, procedures, and all other changes are implemented in a streamlined manner that keeps operations smooth and employees satisfied.

This consistent focus on teamwork and putting people above profits has served as Cibona's North Star as the brand has expanded across the international landscape, including the U.S. market. No matter where Cibona products are sold, the message remains the same. They are wholesome, transparent, and superior products created by the people, for the people.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods, Inc was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including Chili, India, Spain, Greece, Italy, Japan, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

