Cibona Foods Isn't Cutting Quality. It's Cutting Grocery Bills.

The Canadian Food Brand Is Enabling Consumers to Continue Eating Healthy, Delicious Meals at Home, Even as a Recession Looms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 has played out, the potential of a recession has grown larger with each passing month. In October, the odds of a recession were higher than ever, with some projecting a major economic pullback by as early as the second quarter of 2023. This gloomy forecast has the potential to put a damper on consumer spending, even as everyone gears up for the upcoming holiday season.

As individuals look for ways to batten down the hatches and cut costs in the coming months, one area that is getting a lot of attention is food. Grocery bills are ballooning, and many are finding it hard to eat out, let alone keep food on the table at home. Fortunately, there are brands like Cibona Foods that are enabling consumers to keep their culinary comforts available in restaurants and, critically, on the home front, as well.

"Cibona Foods is a family-first operation," says company founder and president Ljuban Ljubisic, "Whether it's through restaurants or direct-to-consumer retailers, we've provided our high-quality condiments to the public for over three decades now, and we're not going to stop because of a recession. On the contrary, we see this as a chance to really support the people that we're in business to serve in the first place."

Cibona Foods has always taken pride in enabling families who want to cook healthy meals at home. As an increasing number of consumers prepare to embrace this traditional culinary mindset on a more consistent basis, Cibona's range of high-quality mayonnaises, pickled products, and Maraschino cherries will remain affordable and available for all and sundry to use in their kitchen cooking. "Cibona products are wholesome, genuine, and were created with our family values," says Ljuban, "values that make them an ideal fit for those looking for healthy, affordable ingredients as they prepare new foods on the homefront in the days ahead."

About Cibona Foods

Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and started working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

