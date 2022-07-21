Cibona Foods Puts Investments in People

The Food Brand Prioritizes Strong Relationships and Exceptional Customer Experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cibona Foods Inc. is a brand built around people. This starts with the company's own staff, which has remained an integral part of its ongoing operation since the company was founded over three decades ago. Cibona staff members benefit from things like the company's streamlined centralized management structure, an employee-focused deferred profit-sharing plan, and an extension of sick and personal days for unplanned events. However, the emphasis on people doesn't stop within the four walls of the company.

"We are dedicated to excellence and growth," explains company spokesperson Ljuban Ljubisic, "Cibona is committed to providing quality products with an exceptional customer experience that are tailored to the unique demands of our diverse clientele." Ljuban goes on to add that the fuel behind Cibona's sustained growth over the past 34 years lies in its ability to have a lasting impact on other parties that the company interacts with — including the Earth itself. "We are committed to working towards building strong relationships with our suppliers," says Ljuban, "We also want to have a positive and lasting impact on the environment, economy, and social well-being of everyone connected with Cibona."

The sentiment is echoed in Cibona's range of mayonnaise and other condiments. The emphasis for each Cibona label is to utilize traditional tastes and wholesome ingredients to create consistent, high-quality products. "Cibona mayonnaise products are wholesome, genuine, and were created with our family values," Ljuban explains, adding that some of those values include teamwork, hard work, placing moral values above the bottom line, and never giving up.

On the surface, Cibona Foods Inc. is a company dedicated to providing consumers and food service retailers with the best dressings and mayo options on the planet. But it's the heart and focus that goes on behind the scenes that take this brand to the next level. Each of its product offerings is backed by a sincere focus on healthy ingredients, superior quality, and honest, straightforward business. It's a combination that has enabled customers in the U.S. and elsewhere to trust the Cibona label for decades — and one that will continue to guide the business forward in the future.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

