Cibona Foods Unlocks the Surprising Power of Mayo

From Healthy Ingredients to Incredible Quality to a Variety of Uses, Cibona's Products Are Rewriting How Consumers Prepare Their Food

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo is traditionally seen as a condiment with limited — albeit delicious — purpose. It can be spread on a sandwich or slapped on a burger with delectable effect. But for many consumers, the use of this cold and creamy sauce stops with the occasional use during lunch or at a barbecue. It's a limiting sauce-themed stereotype that Canadian health brand Cibona Foods Inc. is slowly changing across both the retail and food industries.

"Mayo is a multi-faceted ingredient," explains Cibona founder and president Ljuban Ljubisic, "In the past, most people would just use a dab of mayonnaise as a way to spruce up a sandwich, but there are so many other ways to use mayo in the kitchen. It's something that people are finally starting to realize in our increasingly health-conscious world." Ljuban isn't alone in this sentiment.

According to the Association for Dressings & Sauces, a growing number of people are becoming aware of mayo's uses beyond being just another condiment. The organization reports that 90% of people will use mayo or whipped dressing on a sandwich. However, 73% will also use it in cold salads. In addition, a sizable portion of the population considers mayo a go-to option for veggie dips, salad dressings, and even baking.

The product's contents are a prime reason for this growing consensus. Mayo is made with healthy ingredients, including eggs and oils. These provide key nutritional value through things like fatty acids, alpha-linolenic acid, and vitamin E. In addition, Ljuban points out why Cibona Foods's mayos are particularly popular with consumers and the food industry as a whole. "We take food preparation seriously. We've been setting standards in the food industry for decades now, which is why the Cibona brand has become synonymous with high-quality products and family values. We use wholesome ingredients and sound manufacturing methods to ensure that every bottle of our mayo is helping individuals and their families eat healthy, enjoyable meals each and every day."

Mayo may not have enjoyed the same popularity as other condiments in the past. But there's no doubt that the world is waking up to the versatility and health factors that the sauce has to offer. As consumers increase their interest, Cibona Foods is ready to help them through its wide selection of high-quality, health- and diet-friendly mayonnaises.

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com .

Media Contact:

Mario Maillet

[email protected]

1-514-333-0196

SOURCE Cibona Foods