CIBO's Data and Analytics Platform Helps Power Nutrien's Sustainable Agriculture Programs

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies , the leading independent data and analytics platform for agriculture, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nutrien, a leading global provider of crop inputs and services. Through this collaboration, CIBO will provide essential measurement, reporting and verification (MRV) services to Nutrien's sustainable agriculture programs across the Midwest, helping expand farmer access to both private and public incentives while supporting credible, scalable outcomes.

Nutrien has engaged more than 3.7 million acres worldwide in its sustainable agriculture programs, with hundreds of thousands of acres across the American Midwest. Nutrien's sustainability programs focus on helping farmers improve input efficiencies while delivering quantified, credible outcomes for supply chain partners seeking to meet their sustainability goals. Nutrien relies on trusted modeling and data to provide credible reporting on impact and ROI to farmers and partners.

CIBO delivers high-integrity data that helps Nutrien support its partners' sustainability commitments, on time and with confidence. Through CIBO's secure API integrations, Nutrien can now access verified modeling and emissions quantification to enable seamless program management and reporting.

CIBO's platform delivers independent agronomic, economic and environmental outcomes data including crop performance, nutrient use efficiency, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and soil health. By leveraging its proprietary datasets and AI, CIBO further helps Nutrien reduce the data reporting burden on farmers while unlocking insights into broader system-wide changes.

"Our goal is to help farmers and their value chain partners increase land resilience while improving farmer ROI," said Dr. Sally Flis, Director, Sustainable Ag Programs at Nutrien. "Working with CIBO, we have a trusted provider with the systems and technology in place to accurately measure production and environmental outcomes at scale, and to account for and reward farmers for their sustainability efforts."

Many companies are eager to help farmers access the USDA's recent $700M investment in regenerative agriculture through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP). CIBO has a proven track record of using its technology-driven solutions to ease application barriers and access to funding. For FY2025, CIBO will be among the largest private contributors to EQIP submissions nationwide, submitting approximately $300 million in applications.

Working with CIBO, Nutrien can stack public and private dollars to increase incentives for farmers who are adopting more sustainable nutrient management practices. By using CIBO's platform to digitize and streamline the EQIP application process and algorithmically strengthen applications, Nutrien can improve and scale farmer access to funding. Farmers will also receive added support through Nutrien's vast network of retail agronomists and advisors to address regional resource concerns and ranking pool dynamics while aligning conservation goals with on-farm agronomic realities.

"Companies scaling regenerative agriculture need confidence that their investment delivers impact," said Sunand Menon, Executive Chairman and CEO of CIBO Technologies. "CIBO is delighted to work with Nutrien as its trusted source for independent, accurate and reliable data. Our platform connects fragmented data, applies advanced modeling and AI, and delivers clear, actionable insights, so companies can understand what's working, scale proven practices, and drive real environmental and economic impact across acres, regions, and programs."

