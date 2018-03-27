CIBS2018 is an Immersive 360-Degree Water Carnival with Activities, Celebrities and Programs

Waterfront recreation tourism is a rapid-growth industry. According to authoritative statistics, 55% of the tourists in China currently choose to "play with water", and the total value of waterfront tourism will reach more than RMB 5 trillion.

And now, with the government's gradual liberalization and financial support, plus the appreciation of the sharing economy, the price of boat/yacht rentals has become approachable ­­- no longer an out-of-reach luxury item.

During the Chine Spring Festival at the 2018 Sanya Boating Tourism Market, the three boat/yacht terminals received a total of 25,900 visits in 7 days, and the average selling price of the retail outlets was 10,000 RMB/3 hours. As estimated, the relative consumption income was more than 200 million RMB.

CIBS2018 is The Dock of The Town

Well-known exhibitors this year include Beneteau (showing their latest models Swift Trawler 30, Barracuda 8 and Oceanis 41.1), Jeanneau (Prestige 520), Omnia (Sessa Fly 42), O'Neill, Jetsett and Falcon, while Guangzhou Baowei Yacht will bring their latest and best models. Expect other mystery big boats to be unveiled as well.

Equipment accessories are wholly represented: Mercury Maritime will launch their maritime propulsion systems, expect to see Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, Baisheng, Baibang, Alpas, Anqidi, Pinel and Hidea with exciting products as well.

Celebrities, Key Opinion Leaders and Water Sports Idols Bring Star Wattage

This year, the organizers have invited many KOLs from the water sports circle to the exhibition. In addition, more than 100 water/boat/yacht clubs will exhibit their functional products around the clock. The Aquatic Carnival will have a 500 square meter pool indoor and outdoor to stage the fun diving bounty contest, expect also kayaking, OP sailing, and paddle boarding.

The 23rd China (Shanghai) International Boat Show runs from 26th to 29th April 2018.

For more information please go to: http://m.boatshowchina.com/landingpage/en/?source=PRNW

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibs2018-is-an-immersive-360-degree-water-carnival-with-activities-celebrities-and-programs-300620765.html

SOURCE China (Shanghai) International Boat Show