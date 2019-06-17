CIBT Education Group to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 20ᵗʰ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT Education Group (TSX Symbol: MBA andOTCQX: MBAIF), based in Vancouver focused on Education and Real Estate today announced that Toby Chu, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 20th.

DATE: Thursday, June 20th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

CIBT AND SUBSIDIARY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP CLOSE $12 MILLION IN FINANCINGS

IN FINANCINGS CIBT PROVIDES UPDATE ON GEC FLAGSHIP PROJECT GEC EDUCATION MEGA CENTER, MAY 21, 2019

CIBT PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID (SHARE BUY-BACK), APRIL 30, 2019

CIBT REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2019, APRIL 15, 2019

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 43 locations in Canada and abroad. Total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc., an investment holding and development company focused on developing education-related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education super centres. Total portfolio and development budget of projects under the GEC® brand is more than C$1 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergarten programs, primary and secondary schools, and colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

