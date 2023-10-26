CIBT Expands Travel Visa Service Capabilities in Hong Kong

CIBT

26 Oct, 2023, 12:33 ET

CIBT's Global and national clients can now access services in Hong Kong.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBT, a leading provider of visa, immigration and document services, is announcing the expansion of its services in Hong Kong. Previously, CIBT offered immigration and work permit services through its Newland Chase brand. Now, services in Hong Kong will expand to include the CIBTvisas brand.

CIBTvisas specializes in navigating the complexities of the visa process by simplifying the ability to work and travel overseas. Among the services now available in Hong Kong, through the CIBTvisas brand, are business and tourist visas, extensive visa support for some of Hong Kong's most popular outbound destinations, and documentation services including legalizations and police clearance certificate assistance. The office will also offer support for Hong Kong residents in obtaining APEC cards.

"Hong Kong is a strategic location for corporate travel and global mobility and leisure travel," said Steven Diehl, CIBT's Chief Corporate Development and Emerging Markets Officer. "Expanding our services there complements our existing footprint of wholly-owned offices in the world's major economic centers. Our clients seek the same level of service and expertise for their employees and having an office in Hong Kong enables us to meet these needs."

To support these additional services in Hong Kong, CIBT has hired local subject matter experts with deep knowledge of the visa processes in Hong Kong. The goal is to provide CIBTvisas' clients with personalized and effective service, built off CIBT's industry-leading technology and proprietary knowledge database. As a result, CIBTvisas is ready to partner with clients in business mobility and global travel to and from Hong Kong.

The service expansion marks CIBT's acknowledgment of the importance of the APAC market in business and global mobility and is part of CIBT's ongoing global expansion strategy. CIBTvisas services in Hong Kong will be supported by Latha Olavatth, VP, Client Relationship Management and Jasmin DelaCruz, Account Manager.

