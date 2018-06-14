CIC Credit and NEOGOV Partner to Streamline Public Sector Hiring Processes

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CIC Credit, the leading service for performing background checks, announced today that they have partnered with NEOGOV, the leader in applicant tracking systems for hiring in the public sector. This integration will better serve the needs of employers to streamline the hiring and evaluation process in government and other public jobs.

Through NEOGOV, entities such as cities, public schools, law enforcement, utilities, and more can easily follow all the government-mandated hiring processes. CIC Credit, with its partner TazWorks, provides the #1 background screening platform in the nation, with a full suite of tools for employment, tenant, and volunteer screening using criminal checks, drug testing, and more. Bringing these two platforms together addresses the unique needs of the largest employer in the country, the US government, and allows hiring managers to streamline their workflow while mitigating risk.

"This partnership is an ideal fit for NEOGOV and the government professionals we serve," said Jake Girard, Business Development & Partnerships Manager at NEOGOV. "The integration creates a direct portal to submit, review, and take actions on background checks right from the NEOGOV system, helping to save valuable time and maintain compliance."

Adoption of applicant tracking systems (ATS) has grown at a staggering pace in recent years, with 75% of large companies using an ATS to manage their candidates' lifecycle. For employers in sensitive industries, background checks are a huge part of their work, with 82% of CRAs stating that integrations between the background screening software and applicant tracking system are vital to their business. CIC Credit and TazWorks provides the largest number of integrated partners, with more than 200 applicant tracking and property management systems available.

"CIC Credit has always been on the cutting edge of providing data and software solutions. With NEOGOV, CIC will be able to provide fast and accurate background checks via the NEOGOV state-of-the-art ATS," said Mike Thomas, Vice President of Operations at CIC Credit. CIC Credit is a 100% employee-owned company and has been in business since 1921.

