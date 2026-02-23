CICB Announces Dynamic Presence at CONEXPO 2026 With Live Demonstrations, Expert Insights, and Daily Rigging Challenges

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CICB is proud to announce it expanded presence at CONEXPO 2026, bringing unparalleled industry expertise, hands-on learning, and exciting daily contents to the largest construction show in North America. As a global leader in crane and rigging training, inspections, and compliance evaluations, CICB will showcase why it continues to be ranked #1 by professionals across the industry.

Visitors to CICB's booth in the North Hall, Booth N11362, will have unique opportunities to learn, engage, and compete through a lineup of interactive events and expert-led programming including:

Industry-Leading Insights from CICB's Subject Matter Experts . Attendees are invited to join CICB's team of renowned crane and rigging subject matter experts as they deliver value insights on emerging trends, evolving regulations and best practices shaping the future of the industry. These sessions are designed to support professionals at every level – from newcomers to season leaders – seeking to deepen their technical knowledge and stay ahead of changes impacting jobsite safety and performance.

. Attendees are invited to join CICB's team of renowned crane and rigging subject matter experts as they deliver value insights on emerging trends, evolving regulations and best practices shaping the future of the industry. These sessions are designed to support professionals at every level – from newcomers to season leaders – seeking to deepen their technical knowledge and stay ahead of changes impacting jobsite safety and performance. Live Rigging Demonstrations & Training Experiences. Throughout the show, CICB will host live rigging demonstrations that highlight safety, efficient, and compliant rigging techniques used across real-world applications. These demonstrations offer a firsthand look at what sets CICB's training programs apart and provides attendees with practical takeaways they can apply immediately in the field.

Throughout the show, CICB will host live rigging demonstrations that highlight safety, efficient, and compliant rigging techniques used across real-world applications. These demonstrations offer a firsthand look at what sets CICB's training programs apart and provides attendees with practical takeaways they can apply immediately in the field. Daily Rigging Challenges with Prizes. This year's booth experience features all-new interactive rigging challenge, giving professionals a chance to test their skills, compete with peers, and win daily prizes. Designed to be both educational and engaging, the challenge invites participants to apply rigging knowledge under pressure – making it a must-visit attraction on the show floor.

Join us at our booth to experience the innovation, expertise, and training excellence that have made CICB the top choice for crane and rigging professionals worldwide.

