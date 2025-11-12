CIChecked Earns 7th Place in the HRO Today's 2025 Baker's Dozen Employment Screening List

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CIChecked (Commercial Investigations LLC), a woman-owned, New York State-licensed private investigative agency specializing in background screening and compliance services, today announced its recognition in the HRO Today's prestigious 2025 Baker's Dozen Employment Screening Ratings, securing 7th place in the overall rankings.

The company also earned recognition in three subcategories, including 7th in Quality of Service, 7th in Breadth of Service, and 10th in Size of Deals.

2025 HRO Today Baker's Dozen Employment Screening Badge

The Baker's Dozen rankings, widely regarded as the industry's gold standard for service excellence, are determined entirely by client satisfaction surveys evaluating providers on quality, service delivery, compliance expertise, technology, and overall client experience.

"This recognition validates what we've known all along - that while others automate, we investigate," said Michelle Pyan, president and founder of CIChecked. "Our clients don't want another database vendor. They need a proactive truth partner who understands the regulatory complexity of their industry and delivers investigations that actually protect their organizations."

Standing Out in a Sea of Automation

CIChecked differentiates itself through human-driven investigative services rather than relying solely on automated database searches. This approach has proven particularly valuable for the company's core client base in healthcare, nonprofit, education, and financial services sectors where regulatory compliance demands exceed what automated screening can deliver.

The company's proprietary technologies demonstrate this commitment to both innovation and accuracy.

NY Checked™: Delivers New York criminal record searches at $32.50 versus the state's $95 fee - a 66% cost savings - with 2-4 hour turnaround times.



Delivers New York criminal record searches at $32.50 versus the state's $95 fee - a 66% cost savings - with 2-4 hour turnaround times. Healthcare Comply Plus™: Comprehensive compliance screening designed specifically for healthcare organizations.



Comprehensive compliance screening designed specifically for healthcare organizations. Individualized Assessment Decision Matrix (IADM): Proprietary tool enabling legally compliant hiring decisions under complex fair chance legislation.

Client Satisfaction Through Investigative Excellence

CIChecked's 7th place ranking represents improvement and consistency compared to its 8th overall position in 2024, reflecting the company's continued investment in client experience and service delivery.

"Our clients operate in environments where a missed conviction or an incomplete search creates real risk - regulatory penalties, OIG exclusions, patient safety issues," Pyan continued. "They're not shopping for the cheapest vendor. They're looking for the most thorough partner. That's who we are, and this Baker's Dozen recognition proves our clients agree."

The woman-owned business maintains multiple certifications and has built its reputation serving organizations where compliance complexity requires investigative expertise beyond automated screening capabilities.

About CIChecked

Founded in 2004 by Michelle Pyan, a veteran investigator with 30+ years of experience, CIChecked operates under the principle that "while others automate, we investigate," serving as their clients' Proactive Truth Partner. The woman-owned business combines proprietary technology with human investigative expertise to deliver screening solutions that meet complex regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.cichecked.com .

About HRO Today's Baker's Dozen

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings represent the industry's most comprehensive evaluation of employment screening service providers. Rankings are determined entirely by client feedback across multiple satisfaction dimensions including service quality, breadth of offerings, compliance expertise, technology innovation, and customer service. The annual study surveys thousands of client organizations to identify the top-performing providers in the employment screening industry.

SOURCE CIChecked