Cicis Launches Unlimited Campaign: It's Unbeatable. Unbelievable. Unlimited!

IRVING, Texas, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cicis, home of the famous unlimited pizza, pasta, salad, soup and dessert buffet, has launched a new campaign starring spokesperson "Billy Buffet" to remind guests of its unlimited variety, starting at $5.99.*

In a special-edition two-minute infomercial on Cicisunlimited.net, Billy Buffet highlights the unlimited pizza buffet featuring at least 15 different pizzas at all times, with signature pizzas including Mac & Cheese, Alfredo, Zesty Veggie and more, and crust varieties such as Traditional, Pan, Stuffed Crust and Flatbread. Plus, with Cicis' "Don't see it? We'll make it" guarantee, guests who don't see their favorite on the buffet can request a pizza on demand, and Cicis will make it fresh and serve it hot.

But wait – there's more! Guests who watch the entire infomercial could be in for a treat. (We can't say what!) Traditional 15- and 30-second spots also will be shown throughout the U.S. as Cicis shifts away from offering limited-time products and refocuses on its unlimited pizza, variety and value message.

"With our new campaign, we are focusing on Cicis' unbeatable unlimited buffet," said Cicis CEO Bill Mitchell. "Because we offer an unbelievable amount of variety, we don't need to use limited-time offers to rotate new products on and off the buffet – there's already plenty of the excitement, newness and flavor that guests crave every day."

Because Cicis is a top destination for affordable, post-event meals for school sports, academic and performance groups, the infomercial includes a performance by members of the Dallas ISD award-winning Carter High School Band. In return, Cicis donated money to the school to help cover the band's competition travel expenses.

More information about Cicis' unlimited experience is at cicisunlimited.net.

*Dine-in only. Price per adult buffet not including taxes and drinks. Pricing and available pizzas vary.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains in 2018. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Jeff Hetsel at jhetsel@cicispizza.com or 469.586.0700 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

