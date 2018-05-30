Cicis Offers Guests A Taste Of The Good Life This Summer With 'Buffet Italiano'

Buffet Italiano is the latest destination on the flavor expedition for Cicis fans, following the New York-style pizzas and dessert earlier this year. The most recent innovation across the entire buffet continues to emphasize the brand's focus on bringing guests fresh, high-quality menu items while focusing on value, variety and fun.

Cicis' new Italian Flatbread Pizzas feature crispy flatbread crust brushed with garlic butter in the Italian tradition, and are available in Chicken Parmesan, with breaded, all-white meat chicken, and Bruschetta Flatbread, with seasoned tomatoes finished with basil and a balsamic glaze drizzle.

New on the salad bar, Cicis Caesar Salad is tossed with rustic-cut seasoned croutons and shredded Parmesan and can be topped with new creamy Caesar dressing. For a sweet ending, the new Lemon Creme Bar features a flaky, buttery shortbread crust with a light, bright lemony cream cheese filling, a drizzle of sweet lemon glaze and a dusting of powdered sugar on top.

"This summer, we're inviting guests on a flavor journey to Italy without ever leaving their hometown, to enjoy a taste of the good life, Italian Style," said Cicis Chief Marketing Officer Billie Jo Waara. "Our Buffet Italiano items bring the flavors of fresh herbs, savory garlic, ripe tomatoes and zesty lemons to our buffet for guests to savor and enjoy with family and friends all summer long."

Cicis also plans to celebrate Buffet Italiano with guests on social media. From May 28 to June 30, fans will be encouraged to share how their families are living it up "Italian Style," for a chance to win free swag and cool prizes. One lucky winner will be featured on Cicis' social channels as well.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by Technomic as No. 1 in "most craveable pizza chains," and Entrepreneur recognized Cicis on its Franchise 500 list in 2015. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Michael Iglesias at miglesias@cicispizza.com or 972-745-9313 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

