Cicis Primed For Growth In 2019

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cicis, the nation's leading pizza buffet restaurant known for its unlimited pizza, pasta, salad and dessert buffet, is growing its national footprint, and by 2021 the concept plans to have almost 500 locations that celebrate the pizza chain's commitment to variety, value and fun.

Cicis recently launched a new restaurant incentive program, which offers franchisees $77,500 toward the upfront costs for new store development, including $22,500 in franchise fee savings, a $50,000 equipment and inventory credit and $5,000 in matched grand opening marketing funds.

"This is a dynamic time to join the Cicis franchise family," said CEO Bill Mitchell. "With limited direct competitors and four distinct revenue streams, we're confident in the brand's ability to support our current franchisees and attract a new generation of franchise partners as the concept continues to evolve."

At the end of 2018, Cicis' unit count will be 431 restaurant locations in 31 states with the recent addition of two franchise locations that opened in December in Panama City, Florida, and Laredo, Texas. New restaurants are under construction in D'lberville, Mississippi; Springfield, Missouri; and Denver. The company currently has additional franchise opportunities in Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Cicis franchise owner and operator Shane Marlin, who is also chairman of the Cicis Advisory Council, has locations throughout Texas and recently opened the 12th new restaurant of 2018 on Dec. 13 in Laredo, Texas.

"As a member of the Cicis franchise community for over 25 years, I am impressed with the commitment to supporting current franchisee growth as well as programs that incentivize new franchise partners," said Marlin. "This is the right time to invest in Cicis. It's a brand that truly cares about the franchise community, with improvements in operational systems, marketing campaigns, distribution logistics and product innovation."

To learn more about Cicis' franchise opportunities, visit franchise.cicis.com.

About Cicis

Founded in 1983, Irving, Texas-based Cicis invented the Unlimited Pizza Buffet concept, offering guests a wide variety of pizzas, including traditional crust and flatbreads, along with pastas, salads and desserts for dine-in, to-go and catering. With more than 430 restaurants in 32 states, Cicis has been ranked by CNN Money as the No. 1 "Casual Dining Pizza Chain (for your money) in America," named by Technomic as the No. 2 "Most Kid-Friendly Chain as voted by Millennial Moms" and recognized by Nation's Restaurant News among its Top 200 Restaurant Chains in 2018. For more information about Cicis, visit cicis.com or Facebook.com/cicis. For franchising information, contact Jeff Hetsel at jhetsel@cicispizza.com or 469-586-0700 or visit franchise.cicis.com.

Media Contact:

Alvin Jordan or Haley Bookout

alvin@spmcommunications.com or haley@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

SOURCE Cicis

Related Links

http://cicis.com

