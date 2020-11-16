Ciclo Announces Free Cultivation Software for California Licensed Cannabis Operators

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciclo , a vertically integrated cannabis software technology company, has announced the offering of its free cultivation software for all California licensed cannabis operators beginning November 16th. This free technology enables operators to experience an advanced cultivation tool that helps them save time and money by streamlining their operations.

Cultivation Software, Now Free Open to all California Cultivators

Operators will have full access to Ciclos seed-to-sale and track-and-trace platform with full integration of Metrc, California's state compliance system. Additionally, operators will receive onboarding, training, technical support, and the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform to manage cultivation operations.

This free technology will impact operators with limited resources to save money while maintaining state compliance. "Enabling success for all licensed operators in the cannabis industry is a core value of ours," says Oscar Aguilera, VP of Growth, "we are thrilled to offer our cultivation technology at no cost to contribute to industry success."

Ciclo's software aims to be more business centric and user friendly than its competitors with features that include product management, reporting, hardware integration, along with a vertically integrated offering of products.

Ciclo is an Oakland-born company innovating cannabis technology through software by offering affordable vertical integration to streamline processes and automate manual tasks. The ERP platform serves cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, microbusinesses, and delivery operators. Schedule a demo or sign up for free cultivation at https://ciclo.tech/free-cultivation/ or email [email protected]

