Ciclo Simplifies Cannabis Operations with Vertically Integrated Software Technology at Affordable Pricing

OAKLAND, Calif., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ciclo announced the release of its blockchain software, Chasqui, to provide vertically integrated technology for all cannabis operators. Chasqui eliminates the need for multiple software systems and duplication of data entry while creating a fluid model that breaks the silos around the multiple stages of operation. Ciclo serves operations from cultivation to distribution, and everywhere in between while truly driving their core value of inclusivity to design individualized pricing plans that work for each operator. Scanners, scales, and printing labels are all hardware integrated into Chasqui. Ciclo is responding to the operators need for simplicity, reduction of redundancies, and automation.

Ciclo is the brainchild of co-founders Joseph Huayllasco, President and CEO, Oscar Aguilera, VP of Growth and Tony Godinez, VP of Operations. Huayllasco and Glenn D'mello, VP of Engineering, are Executive Engineers with a combined over 50 years experienced industry work including multinational companies Barclays Global Investors and Fortune 500's JPMorgan Chase & Co, while Aguilera and Godinez are serial entrepreneurs who have completed tens of successful exits. In early 2019, the team joined forces to launch Chasqui software to address the need for vertically integrated technology to serve the cannabis industry at large.

"We pride ourselves on affordable pricing and customization for the hard-working operators," says Aguilera. "Our number one goal is to solve our customers' challenges." The in-depth customization process saves operators thousands of dollars and hours of work-time to be spent elsewhere within their business.

Ciclo is an Oakland-born company innovating the commercialization of cannabis technology through their Chasqui software by offering affordable vertical integration to serve operators as a whole, streamline processes, and automate manual tasks. Since their soft-launch in March 2019, they have exceeded their growth expectations by over 20%, quarter-over-quarter. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit https://ciclo.tech/ , email getstarted@ciclo.tech, or meet the team for yourself July 22-24, 2019 at booth #330 of the Cannabis Business Summit and Expo, San Jose, CA.

