Cider Fans Rejoice: Strongbow Original Dry Is Back In The US

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- America asked. Strongbow listened. Strongbow Hard Ciders, the number one global cider brand, is bringing back Original Dry after more than 100,000 loyal fans from across the US cried out on social media, call centers and snail mail that they could no longer find their favorite dry cider from the UK. That means starting this month, people can once again find Strongbow Original Dry at retailers and on tap nationwide.

Original Dry is produced by H.P Bulmer, a cider company with over 130 years of British lineage and a coveted Royal Warrant. With less residual sugars than other brands, Original Dry is the ultimate expression of a dry cider made with a blend of bittersweet apples that are grown exclusively in Strongbow's own orchards in the UK.

"Dry is the number one Cider in Cider's biggest market – the UK1 – and has always been a favorite with die-hard cider fans here – but what we're seeing now is more people opening up to drier, more balanced flavors," said Paul van der Aar, Master Brewer and Director of Quality and NPI Management at Heineken USA. "In addition to sweeter flavors, people are craving a wider range of options – from sweet to dry which is why Strongbow Hard Ciders is continuing to evolve and expand their range of flavors to meet the demands of the ever-evolving American palate."

Sales of 'semi-sweet' and 'dry' ciders grew double digits last year according to Nielsen2. And, Strongbow Rosé Apple, which has 50% less sugar than the other leading hard ciders3, just received a top award at the 2018 World Cider Championships due to its delicate natural balance between semi-dry, slightly sweet and tart.

Original Dry returns to a lineup of Strongbow flavors including Gold Apple, Artisanal Blend, Cherry Blossom and Rosé Apple. Original Dry has 5% ABV and is available nationally in both 16.9oz single serve and 4-pack 16.9oz cans. To support the relaunch, the brand will be reaching out individually and over social media to hundreds of die-hard fans to let them know that their voices were heard and the product they have been asking for is coming back to market.

To learn more or find Strongbow Original Dry near you, visit the product locator at Strongbow.com, and follow Strongbow on Instagram and Facebook.

About HEINEKEN USA

HEINEKEN USA, Inc., the nation's leading upscale beer importer, is a subsidiary of HEINEKEN NV, the world's most international brewer. Core brands imported into the U.S. are Heineken®, the world's most international premium beer brand, the Dos Equis franchise, the Tecate franchise and Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders. HEINEKEN USA also imports Amstel Light, Newcastle Brown Ale, Red Stripe, Sol, Indio, Carta Blanca and Bohemia brands. For the latest information on our company and brands, follow us on Twitter @HeinekenUSACorp, or visit HEINEKENUSA.com.

1GlobalData PLC, based on 2016 volume

2 Nielsen FDCM+, Calendar Year 2017 Volume Sales

3 Strongbow Rosé Apple 10g per bottle versus Angry Orchard® Crisp Apple, Angry Orchard® Green Apple, and Smith & Forge® Hard Cider

