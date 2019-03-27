CIEE and Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions Announce the 2019 Frederick Douglass Global Fellows

The Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship is part of a three-year strategic partnership between CIEE and CMSI, designed to break down the barriers of cost, curriculum, and culture to make study abroad accessible to students from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs).

Each year, the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship, named in honor of Frederick Douglass, the renowned African-American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and international statesman, covers all program fees and travel costs for 10 outstanding MSI students to participate in an intensive summer study abroad program focused on leadership and intercultural communication.

The Frederick Douglass Global Fellows were nominated by their college leadership and selected from a pool of more than 250 applicants in a national competition. When they return to their campuses after studying abroad, they will use their experiences to motivate other underrepresented students to pursue similar study abroad opportunities.

"We are thrilled with the number, quality, and diversity of applications we received this year," said Marybeth Gasman, the Judy and Howard Berkowitz Professor of Education and Director of CMSI. "We had students from many different backgrounds and academic majors apply for the program, and all types of MSIs were represented, including Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), and Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCU)."



"The students selected for the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship are ten exemplary student leaders who demonstrate the iconic leadership, keen intellect, and natural change-agent attributes of Frederick Douglass," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "These students will be the next generation of leaders and I know that the intercultural competence and global perspective they will gain during the London program will benefit them throughout their lives."

To learn more about the Frederick Douglass Global Fellowship and sign up to be notified when applications open for the 2020 Fellowship, visit ciee.org/fdgf

Learn more about the 2019 Frederick Douglass Fellows here.

About CIEE

CIEE, the country's oldest and largest nonprofit study abroad and intercultural exchange organization, transforms lives and builds bridges by promoting the exchange of ideas and experiences. To help people develop skills for living in a globally interdependent and culturally diverse world, CIEE sponsors a wide variety of opportunities for cultural exchange, including work exchange programs, teach abroad programs, and a worldwide portfolio of study abroad and internship programs for college and high school students. Visit www.ciee.org.

About The Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions

The Penn Center for Minority Serving Institutions brings together researchers and practitioners from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, Hispanic Serving Institutions, and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander Serving Institutions. The Center's goals include: elevating the educational contributions of MSIs; ensuring that they are a part of national conversations; bringing awareness to the vital role MSIs play in the nation's economic development; increasing the rigorous scholarship of MSIs; connecting MSIs' academic and administrative leadership to promote reform initiatives; and strengthening efforts to close educational achievement gaps among disadvantaged communities. For further information about the Center, please visit www.gse.upenn.edu/cmsi

Contact: Leslie Taylor, ltaylor@ciee.org, 207-553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)

Related Links

http://www.ciee.org

