CIEE and Scan Design Foundation Announce the 2026 Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Interns in Denmark

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) and the Scan Design Foundation (SDF) are pleased to announce the inaugural cohort selected for the 2026 Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Internship, an immersive eight-week program in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Internship is a fully funded summer program designed to deepen students' understanding of environmental sustainability in a Danish context while developing core competencies in intercultural communication, problem-solving, and leadership.

During Summer 2026, eight students will intern with a Copenhagen-based company focused on environmentally sustainable business practices. They will work alongside Danish professionals to address real-world environmental challenges and learn practical skills that will enhance their employability and career readiness.

The 2026 Scan Design Foundation Environmental Sustainability Interns attend leading colleges across America and represent various academic majors:

Villanova University , Srija Tamidela, Finance

, Srija Tamidela, Finance University of Washington , Eva Odderson, Engineering

, Eva Odderson, Engineering University of Texas at Austin , Lara Figur Valente Borges, Environmental Science

, Lara Figur Valente Borges, Environmental Science University of Colorado Boulder , Olivia Gaik, Biochemistry

, Olivia Gaik, Biochemistry University of California, Berkeley , Sophia Ware, Environmental Science

, Sophia Ware, Environmental Science University of California, Berkeley , Cornelius Van Zutphen, Business Administration

, Cornelius Van Zutphen, Business Administration North Carolina A&T University , Misbahou Jalloh, Physics

, Misbahou Jalloh, Physics Louisiana State University, Alexis Kelley, Environmental Engineering

These exceptional students were selected from a highly competitive pool of applicants based on their demonstrated leadership, commitment to environmental sustainability, interest in cross-cultural learning, and desire to contribute innovative solutions to global environmental challenges.

"This internship embodies Scan Design Foundation's mission to advance Danish-American relations by bringing students together across cultures to study and tackle environmental challenges," said Fidelma McGinn, President of the Scan Design Foundation. "Through this immersive experience, participants will gain firsthand insight into Denmark's commitment to sustainable, low-carbon, resource-efficient living."

"The first cohort of Scan Design interns will return home with professional experience and a network of international contacts that will prepare them for future careers in sustainability," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., President and CEO of CIEE. "We are proud to partner with Scan Design Foundation to equip young leaders with tools and practical experience to improve our world."

Nearly 300 eligible applicants who were not selected will receive a $1,500 CIEE Scan Design Scholars Grant, to attend any CIEE summer or semester program through 2027, including a wide range of sustainability-focused options such as Ecology + Sustainability programs in Athens, Cape Town, Monteverde, Merida, Lisbon, and other locations.

About Scan Design Foundation

Honoring the legacy of Danish immigrants Inger and Jens Bruun, the Scan Design Foundation advances Danish-American relations by supporting cultural exchanges focused on environmental sustainability. The organization is a private foundation founded in 2002 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Learn more at scandesignfoundation.org.

About CIEE

Since 1947, CIEE has built bridges between people, nations, and cultures by supporting more than one million student exchanges across more than 140 countries. CIEE programs help young people develop intercultural understanding, global competence, and the leadership skills needed to succeed in a connected world. Learn more at ciee.org.

