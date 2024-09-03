CIEE Opens Applications for 2025 Frederick Douglass - Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland

Twelve American college students from diverse backgrounds will be selected for 8-week summer internship program in Ireland

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applications are now open for the 2025 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland that will provide 12 exceptional American college students from diverse backgrounds an eight-week culturally immersive program to hone career-ready skills, nurture global contacts for future career development, and develop a deep understanding of Ireland's rich history and contemporary culture.

The Douglass-O'Connell Global Internship introduces young leaders to today's diverse and vibrant Ireland. Post this The 2024 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Interns, CIEE staff, and program supporters with U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Mike Clausen at the program's closing ceremony.

The Douglass-O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland is a collaboration between Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, the African American Irish Diaspora Network (AAIDN), and the Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) designed to celebrate Frederick Douglass' transformative experience visiting Ireland over 175 years ago when he met his hero, the famous Irish reformer Daniel O'Connell, known worldwide as The Liberator. The program honors the two iconic leaders' lives that were dedicated to advancing social justice for all, even as they pursued successful careers in law, business, politics, and journalism. The program strives to prepare students from diverse backgrounds for future personal and career success as it introduces a new generation of young leaders to today's diverse and vibrant Ireland.

Twelve Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns will be selected to intern and study in Ireland from June 13 – August 9, 2025. Each will receive a fellowship award that covers the full program cost, airfare, and a living stipend. During the program, participants will intern with a host company that aligns with their skills and career goals, complete a 6-credit internship seminar, attend lectures on Irish history and culture, and participate in extracurricular and networking activities in Dublin, Cork, and Belfast.

Student applicants must have a record of academic success, a history of advancing social change, and be Pell-eligible.

Applications are due no later than November 29, 2024, with early applicants receiving preference. Final awards will be announced on December 20, 2024.

Eligible applicants who complete an application for the 2025 Douglass-O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland but are not selected for the program will receive a CIEE Douglass-O'Connell Scholars Grant of $1,500 that can be used toward any of CIEE's 200+ summer and semester study abroad programs through Spring 2026.

Previous internship placements for Douglass-O'Connell Global Interns in Ireland, ranged from investment firms, to media companies, to social justice nonprofits.

"[My internship] has been one of the most transformative experiences of my life," said Tianni Carson, a 2024 Douglass-O'Connell Global Intern and Howard University Health Service Administration major, reflecting on her internship with Elkstone Partners. "During this internship I am proud to say that I have been able to strengthen my critical thinking skills and teamwork skills far beyond what I ever could imagine. I look forward to using all I learned this summer to apply to my career aspirations"

"Global internships are one of the most impactful study abroad experiences available," said James P. Pellow, Ed.D., president and CEO of CIEE. "They help students to develop the problem solving, intercultural communication, and self-leadership skills most valued by employers in today's globally interconnected workplace, while also building a network of personal and professional international contacts that can bolster future and career success."

In his remarks at the closing ceremony for the 2024 Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship program, U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Mike Clausen highlighted the close relationships between Ireland and the United States, and Frederick Douglass and Daniel O'Connell. He shared his hope that the Global Interns met "their Daniel O'Connell" while they were in Ireland, a lifelong friend whose influence they would carry with them for the rest of their lives.

For more about the Frederick Douglass-Daniel O'Connell Global Internship in Ireland, including eligibility requirements and application details, visit ciee.org/fddo.

About CIEE

CIEE builds bridges between different people, countries, and cultures. We help young people participate in international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. Since 1947, CIEE has supported over one million student exchanges between more than 140 countries. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

About AAIDN

The African American Irish Diaspora Network was launched in 2020 to foster relationships between African Americans and Ireland and the Irish Diaspora through shared heritage and culture. With nearly 40% of African Americans having some Irish ancestry, AAIDN is bringing the African American and Irish communities together via that ancestry and other affinities including entrepreneurship and innovation, education, arts, and culture. AAIDN's mission is actively supported by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs as well as the government of Northern Ireland. Learn more at aaidnet.org

Media contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)